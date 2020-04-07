Watchdog website nmfishbowl.com reported Tuesday that University of New Mexico deputy athletic director David Williams is under investigation by the school's Office of Equal Opportunity. Neither Williams nor UNM has commented on the matter, and the website reports that the school has not disclosed the nature of the investigation.
The site claims a complaint was made about Williams, but the Office of Equal Opportunity would not release documents after nmfishbowl.com issued a records request.
Williams was hired by athletic director Eddie Nuñez in January 2019 to oversee the department's external affairs, including the recent switch of multimedia partners from Learfield IMG College to Outfront Media. His annual salary is $145,000 and he ranks third in the athletic department's administrative ranks behind Nuñez and Janice Ruggiero, the deputy director for internal affairs.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.