The University of New Mexico has targeted March 29 as the day student-athletes can safely return to campus.
Whether that actually happens is entirely anyone’s guess. All spring sports seasons have been called off, meaning it will be August or September before UNM will return to live game action.
“There’s a chance that some of our student-athletes might want to stay home and complete this semester all through online courses,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez. “And we’re going to respect that.”
The pandemic will keep UNM students off campus until at least April 5. The school extended its spring break through the first weekend in April 4, although school officials — Nuñez in particular — insist it’s a fluid situation that calls for a minute-by-minute reassessment of what works best for athletics, the university and the student-athletes.
“This is a time that we all need to understand that we have to do things a little differently,” Nuñez said.
That also apparently includes assessing the financial impact of the COVID-19 shutdown. Nuñez didn’t say if athletics will seek financial relief from the school’s general fund or from the state over potential revenue deficiencies from the cancellation of spring sports. The department’s big-budget programs — football, men’s and women’s basketball — are largely unaffected by the pandemic, although the football team did have its five-week spring practice session cut in half by self-imposed shutdowns last week.
The Lobos were scheduled to have their annual spring scrimmage April 4 in Dreamstyle Stadium. The team got through nearly half of its 15 allowable practices when the school, the Mountain West Conference and the NCAA mandated the immediate halt to spring sports, football among them.
“The budget questions, they’re going to be there, but there’s still a lot of things that are going to probably transpire between now the end of the fiscal year,” Nuñez said. “We’re going to continue to put things in perspective.”
It’s unclear whether the shutdown will save the department money or end up causing lost revenue. The department will surely save money over the lack of travel associated with each spring sport’s schedule, but it also loses a small amount of revenue from game contracts. The baseball team’s canceled three-game series at the University of Texas in Austin last weekend would have netted the school $15,000.
The cancellation of home games, meets and matches over the next two months also means surrendering potential gate receipts over ticket sales and advertising revenue with its new multimedia partner, Outfront Media.
The school’s board of regents recently approved a 10-year contract with Outfront to generate sales leads and revenue streams on ticket sales and marketing platforms with the athletics department. The spring sports programs would have been the first full-season contact Outfront had with the UNM athletics department in terms of generating revenue.
That potential revenue depends largely on local and regional businesses being able to spend money to partner with UNM. With untold numbers of those enterprises similarly affected by the pandemic as the school, Nunez said it’s simply too early to tell what impact it will have on the bottom line.
“For individuals like Outfront, others, they’re also experiencing the same situations we are so we’re in this together,” Nuñez said. “All of our contracted partners – if it’s Levy, if it’s Outfront, whomever it is — have been unbelievable during this time, understanding some of the challenges that we’re facing.”
Nuñez didn’t say whether a testing protocol for COVID-19 has been utilized for student-athletes, nor did he divulge whether anyone has been tested positive for the virus. In the meantime, he said, preventative measures such as cleaning, social distancing and self-quarantines are in place to keep the virus at bay.
He said custodial crews have circulated around the athletic department’s south campus building to keep things clean. The staff, including all coaches in every sport, have remained in contact with pertinent individuals through social media platforms such as Zoom, video conferencing and even standard text and email.
“It’s changed the way, you know, things have typically happened,” Nuñez said. “The majority of our department is home right now.”
NOTES
The NCAA Division I Council leadership group has agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized later with input from the Division I membership.
That could mean that seniors could potentially be granted an additional year of eligibility.
"The mindset of many is to think, 'OK, it's a senior coming in and saying I want to finish my career off,' " Nuñez said. "These are juniors, sophomores, freshmen that are saying I lost my opportunity of competing this year."
He added that that it becomes a compliance issue that, in the end, will be determined by the NCAA. It's possible the governing body will allow all athletes will get an extra year — or none of them will.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.