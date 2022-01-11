The New Mexican
A poor shooting night from the 3-point line is usually a bad sign for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
On Tuesday night in Las Vegas, Nev., the writing was on the wall practically from the opening tip as a cold night from the perimeter led to a blowout 85-56 loss against UNLV in the Thomas & Mack Center. The Lobos converted just 7 of 31 shots from the outside and, minus an interior post presence, were dominated in the paint.
The Rebels (8-6, 1-1 Mountain West) outrebounded UNM 48-30 and were never seriously threatened in a lopsided second half. The Lobos limped to the final buzzer, missing eight of their final nine shots and making only one 3-pointer in their final 12 attempts from the outside.
UNLV opened the game on a 12-0 run, but Lobos guard KJ Jenkins kept the Lobos in it by scoring 15 of his team’s first 17 points en route to a career high 26 points. It wasn’t nearly enough as no other Lobo had more than 11, and that was Jamal Mashburn Jr. after a 3-for-11 shooting night.
Guard Jaelen House was held to eight points. Javonte Johnson had seven.
UNM played its second straight game without coach Richard Pitino after the coach entered the COVID-19 protocol last weekend.
The Lobos return home Saturday afternoon to play Boise State in The Pit. They were scheduled to play San Diego State but the Mountain West changed the matchup after coronavirus issues forced SDSU and the conference to re-work its schedule.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.