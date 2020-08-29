The New Mexico United didn't get the win they wanted, but made off with a point they needed.
Getting their lone goal in the second half from Armando Moreno, the United managed a 1-1 draw in a Saturday night road match against Colorado Springs. The United were seeking their fourth straight win that would have set a franchise record.
The tie keeps New Mexico (6-2-2) in the driver’s seat of Group C of the United Soccer League, seven points ahead of second-place El Paso.
Saturday’s match was a defensive struggle in the first half as both teams combined for just three shots. One of them was a point-blank missile by the Switchbacks’ Aidan Daniels in the 13th minute. The shot bounced hard off the crossbar just above the outstretched left hand of United goalkeeper Cody Mizell.
New Mexico missed its own golden chance just moments later when Moreno was off the mark on a wide-open header immediately in front of the Switchbacks’ net in the 17th minute. It proved to be New Mexico’s only real scoring chance in the opening 45 minutes.
It remained scoreless until the 54th minute when the United was awarded a penalty kick after Colorado Springs defender Adrian Diz Pe was whistled for taking down Romeo Parkes in the box to the right of the goal. Moreno was given the shot and he promptly lined a thigh-high shot to the keeper’s right to put the United on the board first.
The lead lasted just a few minutes as Colorado Springs got the equalizer from Daniels at the 58:16 mark. He took a feed to the right of the box and curled a shot from just outside the line that hooked just inside the far post.
New Mexico finished the match a man down when Ryan Williams was assessed a red card in the 75th minute.
The United, who still have not played a home contest this season, will remain on the road for their next match. They'll visit El Paso on Sept. 5 with the earliest possible home match at the UNM Soccer Stadium coming Sept. 12 against Salt Lake City.
