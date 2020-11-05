If ever there was a man more deserving of an award, it's Troy Lesesne. The head coach and technical director of the New Mexico United soccer club was named coach of the year in the United Soccer League. Actually, he was named co-coach of the year along with Reno's Ian Russell.
"While I am honored and humbled by this recognition, this award is absolutely a testament to the incredible resilience and determination our players and staff displayed to overcome an almost insurmountable task of playing all 17 matches away from home and not only clinching a playoff spot but progressing to the Western Conference semifinals," Lesesne said. "I'm proud of our progress in year two and look forward to building off this memorable 2020 campaign going into next season."
The only coach in the team's brief two-year existence, Lesesne has led the United to the playoffs each time. The club had one of the top defenses in the league and, perhaps most impressively, didn't have a single COVID-19 outbreak despite the progressive spread of the coronavirus throughout the season.
"Troy pushes us to not only be better soccer players, but better men," said United team captain Josh Suggs. "To say that he is deserving of this award is an understatement. He has striven for excellence in even the most adverse circumstances. The best coaches are those who promote growth in their players, and every player who has come into contact with Troy has grown immensely."
