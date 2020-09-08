United will play Sept. 19 match at 'home' in Colorado Springs
It will take some effort, but soccer fans will finally get a chance to root for the New Mexico United in a home match. All it will take is a couple of pit stops, roughly 760 miles of round-trip driving and a day or so outside the state's borders.
The team announced Tuesday that its Sept. 19 match in Colorado Springs has been designated as a "home" game and 1,000 seats are being reserved for the exclusive use of United fans. Tickets will go on sale Thursday.
“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the United family together again in a safe and responsible way,” said United president and majority owner Peter Trevisani. “For a few hours next weekend, Weidner Field will become an extension of the Land of Enchantment, and we look forward to providing fans, players, and coaches with the home field experience they’ve been missing all season.”
Every fan will be required to wear a mask and keep six feet apart inside the facility. Everyone with a ticket will be given a free bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask, with contact tracing conducted for all those in attendance. Fans can also schedule a COVID-19 test after the trip through the United's team office.
Tickets will be available at switchbacksfc.com, and will be released via the web Thursday morning.
Lobos add West Mesa guard to men's basketball lineup
While the Mountain West Conference was signaling Tuesday its intention to start its basketball season on time, the University of New Mexico men's basketball team added yet another name to its growing roster.
The Lobos will have three walk-ons for the 2020-21 season, the latest being former West Mesa High School guard Eloy Medina. Medina was added to the roster in August although the team didn't formally announce it until Tuesday.
“Eloy is a talented young man with a tremendous passion for being a Lobo,” head coach Paul Weir said. “His shooting ability stands out but his character and reputation are impeccable. We are ecstatic to have him join the fold.”
Medina averaged 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game as a senior. He was named all-district four times in his prep career.
