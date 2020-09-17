Their mailing address might be right here in the Land of Enchantment but the true geographic footprint of the New Mexico United for the 2020 United Soccer League season will be anywhere but home.
In the wake of Thursday’s prolonged health restrictions laid forth by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state health officials in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United announced they will play the final four matches of the regular season on the road. All four had been planned for the University of New Mexico Soccer Stadium in Albuquerque, but health orders prohibit large social gatherings.
For the United, that’s a problem. The team led the USL in attendance last season, averaging more than 12,000 fans a game at Isotopes Park. The team has played all 12 of its games this season on the road due to state health orders.
“While we are disappointed to not have the opportunity to play matches here in New Mexico, we respect the health order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham,” said Peter Trevisani, the team’s president and chief operating officer. “Our players, coaches, and technical staff have been road warriors all season, and they will continue to battle to bring a championship to the Land of Enchantment.”
New Mexico (7-3-2) has clinched a playoff berth but the team lost its grip on first place in the USF’s Group C division Wednesday night when El Paso beat Colorado Springs. The top two teams in each group advance to the postseason, and with two weeks remaining, the United trail Locomotive FC by a point, 24-23.
The teams have one more head-to-head meeting, Sept. 26, in El Paso.
New Mexico will be on the road Saturday to face Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks, however, have allowed the United to treat it as a home game, ensuring 1,000 tickets are reserved for United fans.
The regular season wraps up Sept. 30 against the Real Monarchs SLC in Salt Lake City.
NOTES
The team also announced a partnership with Rude Boy Cookies in Albuquerque, one that celebrates the United’s nomadic lifestyle. The bakery will produce a “Rocky Road Warrior” cookie to honor the club and players. ... As of Thursday, only five teams in the USL have clinched playoff spots while seven others have been eliminated. That leaves 23 teams still in contention for 11 spots, most of which could be wrapped up by this weekend.
