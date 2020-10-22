The New Mexico United are giving the shirts off their backs — literally — to help kids find a more comfortable place to study.
The Somos Unidos Foundation and the team's players have launched the “Shirts Off Our Backs” Player Project where game jerseys will be put up for raffle, with all proceeds benefiting the Community Desk Project that provides kid-sized desks for children learning from home.
“This project is driven by New Mexico United players," said Chanel Wiese, executive director of the foundation. "Every single one of them feels a calling to fight for New Mexico’s children and families."
Funds go to The Community Desk Project, a group of volunteers led by David Gunter in Santa Fe, who create desks for children. To purchase tickets, visit www.newmexicoutd.com.
