They’re in the playoffs and ready to extend a season that’s unforgettable in more ways than one, but Saturday’s 0-0 draw at El Paso means the New Mexico United’s chances of winning its division are all but finished.
New Mexico, playing its 14th straight game on the road due to COVID-19 health restrictions at home, remained four points behind El Paso in Group C of the United Soccer League standings with just a week left in the regular season. A team is awarded three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss.
El Paso has two games remaining while the United have one — assuming its postponed match from last week against Rio Grande Valley FC is not made up before the final day of the season Oct. 4. New Mexico would need to win both games and have El Paso lose or tie each of its final contests to finish first.
The league will announce in the coming days whether New Mexico will have its postponed match made up.
The Group C winner gets a home playoff match against the runner-up from Group D, either FC Tulsa or Austin.
The Group C runner-up has the unenviable task of opening the 16-team playoff bracket on the road against Group D champion San Antonio, one of the best teams in the USL.
In the meantime, Saturday’s contest nearly ended in a last-minute United victory. New Mexico worked the ball into the box in extra time deep in the second half as a through-ball by Daniel Bruce found an opening. It was booted into the back of the net past El Paso keeper Logan Ketterer, but New Mexico’s Josh Suggs was caught offside to negate the goal.
It came with less than a minute remaining.
Statistically speaking, El Paso dominated the game. The Locomotive FC took 11 of the evening’s 13 shots, hitting the crossbar and posts three times. They also dominated possession, keeping the ball for nearly 60 percent of the match.
New Mexico (7-4-3, 24 points) has now posted just one win in its last five matches while El Paso (8-2-4, 28 points) had its five-game winning streak halted. The Locomotive FC is 7-0-2 after a slow start to the USL season through early August.
