The traveling road show will continue for at least another week for the New Mexico United.
The team announced Thursday it is moving its Sept. 12 home match against Real Monarchs SLC to Salt Lake City, a direct response to the organization’s effort to remain compliant with the state’s health orders with its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions currently prohibit large gatherings of people, which makes any kind of live sporting event impossible for the time being.
The United (6-2-2) have played all 10 of their matches on the road this season and will have at least two more on the road as plans for home dates this weekend against El Paso and Sept. 12 against Real Monarchs SLC have been rearranged. New Mexico’s earliest chance for a home game is now Sept. 19 against Colorado Springs.
