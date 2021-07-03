In the span of two minutes, the New Mexico United saw their hopes of stopping their slide evaporate Saturday night.
The host El Paso Locomotive FC scored twice in a two-minute burst early in the second half of a USL Championship match at Southwest University Park, which propelled them to a 2-1 win. It was the third straight loss for the United, with all of the defeats coming on the road within an eight-day period.
New Mexico (4-5-2) also fell to fifth place in the Western Conference Mountain Division after the Austin Bold defeated San Antonio FC, 1-0, Saturday.
For the third straight match, the United took a lead into the second half, only to watch their opponents wrest back momentum.
It was El Paso forward Dylan Mares who undid the United’s hard work. He scored in the 56th minute off a turnover created by midfielder Diego Luna deep in the United side of the field. Luna slipped a pass to Mares just outside the top of the penalty box, and the forward slotted his shot into the lower left-hand corner of the net past United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis.
Just 90 seconds later, Mares was in the right place at the right time as he redirected an El Paso shot from the right wing that Tambakis blocked into the open goal for a 2-1 Locomotives’ lead.
It was an evenly matched performance, as both sides managed eight shots, with El Paso (5-1-3) recording five on goal to the United’s four.
New Mexico had a 1-0 lead at intermission when forward Brian Brown rolled his direct kick attempt from 25 yards into the lower right of the goal.
The United will see if home cooking can cure their ills with a match Friday against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Isotopes Park. First touch is slated for 7:30 p.m.
