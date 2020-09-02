The bubble is still intact, but the first sign that danger is lurking came earlier this week for the New Mexico United.
The team announced Wednesday that one of its staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first positive test result for the Albuquerque-based professional soccer team.
The United said the individual has had no contact with personnel within the bubble, meaning there was no direct interaction with any trainers, players, coaches, operations or technical staff.
“All individuals who have been in contact with this person were immediately tested for COVID-19, and have been instructed to remain under quarantine, pending the results of those tests,” the team said in a release. “The individual in question has exhibited no symptoms of COVID-19.”
The United said that as soon as it was made aware of the positive test on Monday, steps were implemented by local and state officials, as well as the Unite Soccer League, to ensure the safety of everyone associated with the team and the community.
Off to a 6-2-2 start to claim a five-point lead in the USL’s Group C division, United have operated in their own coronavirus bubble since the pandemic began in mid-March. The team played its first game of the season just before the USL shut down and have played each of their last nine matches on the road since the July restart.
The team has avoided the state’s health restrictions by restricting access to the players and coaches, holding practices and traveling to and from games with just a small group of team members.
The team said Wednesday that no matches will be affected. New Mexico is scheduled to play Saturday at El Paso and is tentatively schedule to stage its home opener Sept. 12 against Salt Lake.
Business operations are continuing as normal at United’s offices, with the exception of individuals who may have come into contact with this person working from home.
