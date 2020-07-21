The New Mexico United announced that they will be hitting the road to play soccer matches for the foreseeable future.
Stating that the team was adhering to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s health order, the United postponed their July 29 home match against Utah’s Real Monarchs SLC until the end of the season, according to a news release. Peter Trevisani, owner and CEO of the club, said the goal is to have home matches but not now.
The state reported 307 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 60 in Bernalillo County. It was the 20th straight day of at least 200 cases in New Mexico.
“If New Mexicans continue to use COVID Safe Practices, we will do our part to continue providing a sense of normalcy during these unprecedented times,” Trevisani said in a statement. "Part of that normalcy has to be games played in our state.”
The release stated that the club will review home matches on a case-by-case basis. The United’s next scheduled home match is Aug. 8 against the Phoenix Rising FC, with road trips to to play the El Paso Locomotive on Friday and the Oklahoma City Energy on Aug. 1.
The decision came on the heels of the league reporting that out of 2,357 tests administered to 1,227 players and staff from the 35 teams in the league, nine people tested positive on eight teams.
