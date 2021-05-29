ALBUQUERQUE — The chasm that exists between 10 and 11 in soccer can be insurmountable.
In the case of the New Mexico United, it was especially true Saturday night at Isotopes Park.
Playing a man down for the final 70-plus minutes of regulation, the United dropped an emotional and arguably frustrating 1-0 decision to visiting Loudoun United FC in a rare interconference match for both teams.
Loudoun is in the United Soccer League’s Atlantic Division. Until Saturday’s contest, the Virginia-based team hadn’t won a USL match all season.
They got the lone goal of the night in the 40th minute when Jovanny Bolivar casually booted a right-footed feed from the top of the box into the top right shelf of the New Mexico net.
It came 17 minutes after the United were dealt a red card when Austin Yearwood was called for a foul when he and Loudoun’s Abdoul Amoustapha got tied up on a long pass up-field with both players racing forward into the Loudoun box at a full sprint. Yearwood was immediately shown a red card for interfering on what was deemed a goal-scoring opportunity, leaving New Mexico a man down for the second straight match.
The previous one came last week against Colorado Springs, a game the United went on to win, 3-1. This one wasn’t nearly as fortuitous, as Loudoun kept the pressure on well into the second half as New Mexico attempted to adjust. As the game wore on, tensions mounted to the point where United coach Troy Lesesne was issued a yellow card for stepping onto the field to stop a ball rolling out of bounds.
He was then shown a red in the 86th minute for protesting a call from the United bench. That card seemed to energize his players — and the 8,801 fans in attendance — as the United nearly got the equalizer twice in the closing moments. The last of them came in the ninth minute of stoppage time when a corner kick into a crowded scrum inside the Loudoun box led to a point-blank shot from the United.
Replays showed that shot bounced off the arm of a Loudoun player at the goal line, settling into the arms of the Loudoun keeper. No call was made, ending what proved to be the final scoring opportunity of the night for either team.
The first solid chance came in the 69th minute when a goal by Ilija Ilic was immediately waved off when he was ruled offside. He initiated the play by racing into the box to gather a centering pass from Josh Suggs. It would have been his first goal since joining New Mexico earlier this season.
Now 2-2-1 overall, the United maintained third place in the USL's Mountain Division with seven points, three back of division-leading Rio Grande Valley and one back or San Antonio.
Up next is a road trip to Salt Lake City to face Real Monarchs SLC, the last-place team in the division.
