ALBUQUERQUE — Before a crowd of 10,676 boisterous fans, most of whom were on their feet in the waning moments of Saturday afternoon’s United Soccer League match at Isotopes Park, the visiting team got the last laugh by scoring an equalizer that left the home side reeling despite its undefeated start.
The New Mexico United were just four minutes away from a shutout win over Orange County FC when Milan Iloski headed in a corner kick to force a 1-1 draw.
“What we learned tonight is that game has to go 2-0,” said United coach Zach Prince. “We have to take that and we’ve got to learn from it. Learning from that means not feeling sorry for ourselves for one second.”
The best thing for the United, Prince said, was having another match a few days away. New Mexico is at home Wednesday night against Oakland Roots SC.
The United had a first-half goal waved off due to interference but finally got the break they needed in the second half when Harry Swartz dove forward into the box to deliver a header off a beautiful cross from Daniel Bruce. The goal came in the 78th minute and, as usual at United home games, touched off a wild celebration from the fans seated behind the goal at the opposite end of the stadium.
Packed with the loudest, most energetic fans in the place, the section launched a plume of smoke in the team colors while dozens of fans waved giant flags and banners. The celebration went on for several minutes and, in this case, felt like the game-clinching party the United were seeking after opening the season with two straight wins.
Saturday’s contest would have given them nine points in just three matches. The draw leaves them 2-0-1 with seven points.
Prince said he and his coaching staff would try working on the team’s depth at a handful of positions, suggesting that the wear and tear of the marathon USL Championship season will require a few subs to step in and make an immediate impact.
He also came back to the need for delivering the knockout blow. A two-goal lead at this level is usually close to insurmountable.
“Right now the biggest thing is our attitude of capitalizing to go to 2-0,” Prince said, adding that a one-goal lead in the closing moments keeps the other team grinding away.
In the case of Orange County, it meant coming out of its defensive shell and expanding its offense in an attempt to get something going. For most of the match, OC settled for long shots while packing it in at the other end.
Swartz’s goal changed that, enabling the OC attack to set up a rare scoring opportunity just as the clock ticked past the 90-minute mark and into stoppage time. They nearly tied it just as the public address announcer told the crowd that there would be five minutes of stoppage, then got the tying goal moments later.
It was followed by a scrum of OC players celebrating behind the United goal immediately in front of the loudest fans in the stadium. It drew a yellow card for Iloski as he bounced to within a few feet of the fans, gesturing and yelling in their direction.
It was a deflating moment for a United side that was playing shorthanded. Regular starters Kalen Ryden and Austin Yearwood did not suit up, making a win without two of the team’s top players all the better — particularly since the game was physical from start to finish.
United midfielder Daniel Bruce found himself on the Isotopes Park turf several times after hard impacts with OC players. A handful of times he erupted at officials demanding a call, to no avail.
He echoed his coach’s sentiment in saying the USL demands a short memory with its condensed schedule that stacks games on top of one another.
“To win championships, to do amazing things in this league, you have to play Saturday to Wednesday and you have to do it well,” Bruce said. “There’s no way of getting around that.”
