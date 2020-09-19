Friendly confines, not so much.
The New Mexico United have gone nearly a full calendar year without playing a match on its home soil. That was again the case Saturday afternoon with a game in Colorado Springs, Colo., the latest result of the COVID-19 health restrictions that prohibit large social gatherings in New Mexico.
The United have played all of their 2020 matches in the United Soccer League on the road, but the team made special arrangements to have Saturday's contests be its "home" opener by renting Weidner Field and reserving 1,000 socially distanced seats for its rabid fan base.
New Mexico wore its home black kits, an announced crowd of 878 United fans showed up — and the team lost 2-1 to "visiting" Colorado Springs. It was the Switchbacks' first win since their season opener March 7.
It was also their first win in team history against New Mexico, a loss that threw a wet blanket on what was otherwise a celebratory feel Saturday. The United clinched a USL playoff spot days before, making its home debut an event to be celebrated.
It started off well. Devon Sandoval scored 30 minutes into the match when Juan Guzman sent a pass from the right side to Josh Suggs in the penalty area, who then fed Amando Moreno in front. Moreno's shot was stopped by Switchbacks goalkeeper Abe Rodriguez but Sandoval was there to drive home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.
Colorado Springs tied it just before intermission when United keeper Cody Mizell was called for tackling George Lebese in the box, giving the Switchbacks a penalty kick. Christian Volesky capitalized.
That goal seemed to siphon the life out of the stadium. The Switchbacks then only needed 3 minutes into second half to get the eventual game winner as Luke Ferreira scored with a shot in the bottom right corner of the net.
New Mexico had three quality scoring attempts in the final 20 minutes, but each was turned away. The last of them was a Kalen Ryden header into the box that sailed just inches over Sandoval for what would have been a game-tying goal with only seconds left in extra time.
At 7-4-2, the United have three matches left in the regular season. All three will be on the road, starting with Wednesday's visit to Rio Grande Valley FC.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.