Neither a nine-day break nor a nationally televised audience could do wonders for the New Mexico United on Wednesday.
A break from USL Championship action did not bode well for the United, as San Antonio FC dominated in a 3-0 win at home in a league match that was televised live on ESPN2.
While New Mexico (6-6-2) seemed to have the upper hand in most categories, it did not in the most important one — the scoreboard. San Antonio (4-3-6) scored in the 35th minute when Nathan Fogaca took a cross from Jose Gallegos that skipped in front of United goalkeeper Alex Tamakis for an open-net goal to break a scoreless tie.
San Antonio added insurance in the 63rd minute when Gallegos and Fogaca teamed up on a thru ball to make it 2-0, then Gallegos added another goal in the 90th minute for the final score.
The United outshot San Antonio 15-14 overall, but only one was on goal. New Mexico also maintained possession for 53 percent of the match and had more passes (408) than its host (367), as well as committed fewer penalties (14-9).
It was all for naught, however.
New Mexico returns home for a match at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the El Paso Locomotive at Isotopes Park.
