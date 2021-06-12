New Mexico United’s scoring woes continued Saturday night in a scoreless draw against Austin at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.
The United (3-2-2) have been held to a single goal the last three games, including all 95 minutes of Saturday’s match that drew a crowd of 9,288 fans, the largest of the season. New Mexico has picked up four points in that span, going 1-1-1 while its defense has been up to the task, allowing a single goal in those games.
Designated as Pride Night to celebrate LGBTQ rights, Saturday’s match never produced a slew of quality scoring opportunities for either side. New Mexico did have 11 shots but the United was guilty of half a dozen offsides calls that short-circuited a handful of attacks.
The draw allowed New Mexico to remain in third place in the United Soccer League’s Mountain Division of the Western Conference, trailing first-place Rio Grande Valley (16 points) and El Paso (12). The United have 11, one more than San Antonio FC.
San Antonio visits Isotopes Park on Wednesday night, the United's final match at home until July 9. Their next three games after San Antonio will all be on the road.
Saturday marked the second straight clean sheet for United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis. He saved three Austin shots, upping his season total to 20 saves in seven games.
