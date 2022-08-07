Notes from the North

So far, so good.

Despite losing a pair of matches last week, New Mexico United is still in great shape as the United Soccer League’s Championship season prepares to enter the home stretch. With 38 points and 23 matches in hand, United is sitting alone in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 11 matches remaining.

Losses to Sacramento Republic FC and The Miami FC over a four-game span at Isotopes Park dropped New Mexico to 10-5-8. The good news is six of club’s remaining matches are on the road, a place where United has won or tied 10 of the 12 matches it has played.

Popular in the Community