These aren’t your dad’s Capital Jaguars — except for the results.

They don’t have the size to match up with most big-school teams, much less the ones in Santa Fe. They don’t come in with outsized expectations as those late 1990s/early 2000s teams that reached a big-school semifinal, almost ended Hobbs’ four-year reign atop the big schools after just one year and reached 4A championship game in consecutive years (winning it all in 2003-04).

Yet, this edition of the Jaguars are casting just as a big a shadow. After Tuesday’s 52-47 win over St. Michael’s, they have won five straight games and eased the south side’s concerns the 2022-23 season was going to be tortuous for the program.

