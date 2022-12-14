These aren’t your dad’s Capital Jaguars — except for the results.
They don’t have the size to match up with most big-school teams, much less the ones in Santa Fe. They don’t come in with outsized expectations as those late 1990s/early 2000s teams that reached a big-school semifinal, almost ended Hobbs’ four-year reign atop the big schools after just one year and reached 4A championship game in consecutive years (winning it all in 2003-04).
Yet, this edition of the Jaguars are casting just as a big a shadow. After Tuesday’s 52-47 win over St. Michael’s, they have won five straight games and eased the south side’s concerns the 2022-23 season was going to be tortuous for the program.
Capital, if anything, is torturing teams with quickness, selflessness and a tenacity that belies its undersized and underdog status. Capital head coach Ben Gomez joked last year the school instituted a height requirement — no one taller than 6-foot-2 was allowed to grace its hallways.
That’s what it appears like on the court. With only one player taller than 6 feet on the roster, the Jaguars are flexing their muscles in a unique way. They are winning behind a stingy defense that has not allowed an opponent to hit the 50-point mark during this winning streak.
And it’s not like Capital set up its schedule to play patsies. It has beaten the No. 6 team in Class 5A (Albuquerque West Mesa, according to New Mexico Overtime Sports’ coaches poll), the reigning Class 2A runner-up (Pecos) and the reigning 3A runner-up (St. Michael’s) during this run.
It’s a rather quick turnaround after a 1-2 start. The two losses were to 5A teams Las Cruces Organ Mountain (ranked eighth in 5A) and Rio Rancho Cleveland (No. 7). Almost all of the teams Capital has played had a height and size advantage — even Pecos. What they don’t have is the quickness and defensive mindset the Jaguars have established. It’s hard to utilize size when players can’t get the ball into the paint. Even when they do, the Jaguars swarm opponents like gnats and contest shots.
When the ball isn’t finding the bottom of the net on one end, Capital is transitioning those into makes on its side of the court.
The Jaguars showed glimpses of that during summer workouts and camps — and element that was missing the previous two seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic. Gomez and his players have said not having the time to get into the weight room, understand their coach’s system and develop collectively severely hampered the team. Gomez said in the offseason he was surprised Capital won 12 games a season ago, especially as the program lost players to sickness, grades and disinterest.
An offseason later, Jaguars fans are heartened to see their team running circles around bigger teams.
It could portend a special season — and not just one that gets Capital back into the 5A state tournament. Coming into the season, the program was 10 wins away from hitting the 600-win plateau in its 44-year history, and Gomez was 10 wins away from reaching 300 wins for his career. Those milestones will be tied to each other once Capital hits the 10-win mark, which could come just as the New Year begins.
The crystal ball indicates the Jaguars could play for that mark Jan. 3 against Los Alamos, which has been a long-time district foe before Capital moved to 5A in 2018. If not then, what better opportunity than against Albuquerque Academy on Jan. 5? The two programs were district foes in Capital’s infancy in the late 1980s and early 1990s and two of the top programs in 3A at the time. The difference then was that the Jaguars often fell short when playing the Chargers, who were in the process of winning six straight state titles, or when the state tournament commenced.
Fate surely would allow Capital a chance to one-up the Chargers in that moment, right?
If it doesn’t happen there, why not a symmetrical victory? Capital’s first win came against the Pojoaque Valley Elks on Nov. 26, 1988. Why not get No. 600 against the Elks on Jan. 14?
When the season began, there were questions about whether those occasions would happen this year. Those concerns are long gone now.
The 2022-23 edition of the Capital Jaguars might not look like your dad’s version, but they sure play like it.