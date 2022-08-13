The plan never changes for Adrian Gonzales and the West Las Vegas football coaching staff. 

"We coach the guy that are there to get ready to play," said Gonzales, the Dons' ninth-year head coach. 

That was the mantra in 2021, when West Las Vegas came off a 20-month pause from football because of the coronavirus pandemic with a team of mostly underclassmen. That is the mantra in 2022, as just 22 players have consistently suited up for preseason practice and for Thursday's scrimmage at Santa Fe High. 

Popular in the Community