Undefeated Lobos face greater challenges on road

New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg shoots over Nevada forward Trey Porter during a Feb. 9 game in Reno, Nev. The Lobos hit the road for the next two weeks for what is easily its toughest nonconference stretch of the year with consecutive road games this week against UTEP and New Mexico State, and a 1-2 punch in Brooklyn, N.Y., early next week against a Final Four team and a possible Big Ten opponent. Associated Press file photo