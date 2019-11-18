Undefeated Lobos face greater challenges on road

ALBUQUERQUE — They’ve done what they’re supposed to do in the friendly confines and, truthfully, so far so good.
Now it gets real.
The University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, fresh off a four-game sweep of its season-opening homestand in The Pit, hits the road for the next two weeks for what is easily its toughest nonconference stretch of the year with consecutive road games this week against UTEP and New Mexico State, and a 1-2 punch in Brooklyn, N.Y., early next week against a Final Four team and a possible Big Ten opponent.
“We’re ready to get out of Albuquerque for a couple weeks,” said point guard JJ Caldwell. “I think we got it for sure because we all want to win. I mean, you don’t see anybody out there trying to mess up anything. I got total confidence in everybody, from the starters to the walk-ons to the managers, you know, to everybody.”
Easy to say when the team is able to iron out the early kinks while winning and averaging 93 points a game. They’ve adjusted their inside game to grab more rebounds and slowly worked in more of the full-court press they’ve been working on all offseason.
Center Carlton Bragg’s goal is to lead the nation in rebounding. After grabbing just 10 in the first two games, he has 34 in the last two to raise his season average to a double-double with 11.8 points and 11.0 rebounds.
The challenge in Tuesday’s game in El Paso against undefeated UTEP is the stiffest to date. The Miners (3-0) are working on a Land of Enchantment sweep; their first three games are wins over New Mexico Highlands, New Mexico State and Eastern New Mexico. Five of their first six regular season contests are against teams from the 505/575.
After that is a Thursday night game in Las Cruces against a New Mexico State program that is riding a two-year winning streak against UNM.
The fact that the Lobos (4-0) struggled to get past pesky McNeese State in their most recent game is a good sign, said UNM head coach Paul Weir.
“I like it, I’m glad that we kind of got punched in the mouth a little bit,” he said. “Obviously the games here moving forward will be a little bit different than the ones we just had.”
Weir likened the McNeese win to games the Lobos lost to the likes of North Texas and Penn just a year ago.
“Good teams win games like that and, unfortunately, that might’ve been one we didn’t get last year,” he said.
“It’s like I said at the beginning of the year,” said senior guard JaQuan Lyle. “This team, we have a very high ceiling — I think a lot higher than people expect. There are a lot of great players. If you put great players around great players, then good things happen.”
The Lobos are getting just a little attention from their recent success. For the first time in Weir’s tenure with the school they received points in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. Granted it was just two, but it’s a start.
Weir knows that any measurable success over the next four games in the next eight days could go a long way toward putting his team on a pedastal for greater things. For now, he’s fine with having his players find the perfect balance between emotional discipline and personnel moves to keep up the winning ways.
What he doesn’t want is a group of “yes men” blindly following orders. He wants his team to play with fire and let their emotions shine through, and nowhere is there a better test for that than on the road against quality opponents.
“I want to make sure that we’re not making them these little robots that can’t act and just perform the way they want to perform,” he said.
Let the road trip begin.
NOTES
Tuesday is a rare doubleheader in the Don Haskins Center. The UNM women play UTEP in an 11 a.m. tipoff, eight hours before the men’s game is set to start. The Lobos (4-0) are one of just two unbeaten teams remaining in the Mountain West. … The women’s game features a unique homecoming for Lobo Najala Howell. The DeSoto, Texas, native transferred to New Mexico from UTEP and is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds through four games for the Lobos. … Lyle was named the Mountain West player of the week after pouring in 49 points in wins over Green Bay and McNeese State. The 6-foot-5 senior transfer from Ohio State had 31 in the Green Bay game, a career high. He also leads the conference in assists with an average of 6.3 per game.
This Week
What: Men’s college basketball
When: New Mexico (4-0) at UTEP (3-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday; New Mexico (4-0) at New Mexico State, 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Tuesday’s game is in the Don Haskins Center, Thursday’s game is in the Pan American Center
Broadcast info: Webcast — Tuesday’s game is on the CUSA Network; Thursday’s game available online via AggieVision
