ALBUQUERQUE — It was back to business for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team.
After a 10-day layoff that included the cancelation of last weekend’s home game against New Mexico State, the Lobos were back on the court for Friday’s opening round of the Lobo Classic in The Pit.
Both of this season’s games against NMSU have been called off due to a deadly shooting on the UNM campus in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.
It didn’t do much to sidetrack the Lobos (4-0) from their hot start. Morris Udeze had a game-high 22 points with half a dozen rebounds, leading New Mexico to a 79-61 win over Jacksonville State in front of 9,043 fans.
The Lobos won the opening tip, got a pullup jumper from Javonte Johnson 23 seconds into the game and scored the first 14 points en route to the easy win. They led by as many as 23 points in the second half, getting quality minutes from several players in the team’s first appearance since losing one of its top players, forward Jay Allen-Tovar, to the NCAA transfer portal.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. and K.J. Jenkins were the only other Lobos in double figure scoring with
12 and 10 points, respectively. Johnson was one point and one rebound shy of a double-double while freshman point guard Donovan Dent had another impressive outing with a game-high seven assists and just one turnover to go with nine points.
In four games, Dent has 18 assists and just two turnovers in 62 minutes played. He currently leads the Mountain West Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio.
UNM’s 4-0 start marks the first time it has won four straight against NCAA Division I opponents for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The return of the Lobo Classic, which was held from 1988-99, continues an undefeated run in the tournament’s history. The Lobos have never lost in the Classic.
The tournament continues Saturday with the Lobos facing North Dakota State at 5 p.m. and wraps up Sunday with them playing Northern Colorado at 5:30 p.m. The four-team tournament has every team playing the others over a three-day stretch.