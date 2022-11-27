New Mexico Lobos logo

Morris Udeze, free-throw sharpshooter.

Who’d have ever imagined?

The University of New Mexico power forward came into Sunday’s final round of the Lobo Classic converting just over half his attempts from the free throw line through the season’s first five games. Against Northern Colorado in the de-facto tournament championship game, the 6-foot-8 senior drained every one of his 13 tries from the charity stripe to carry the Lobos (6-0) to a 98-74 win over the Bears in The Pit.

