ALBUQUERQUE — Two games into the season and it’s clear the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team can still go where its bread is buttered when it needs a big play, but it’s equally clear that there are a couple more options in the pantry when it comes down to it.
The Lobos (2-0) got 21 points from guard Jaelen House and 16 from Jamal Mashburn Jr. in Friday night’s 80-74 win over South Alabama in The Pit. What put them over the top, however, was the big-man combo of Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, a pair of 6-foot-8, 240-pound earth movers who combined for 34 points and
16 rebounds.
Allick didn’t make a single shot in his first game as a Lobo earlier this week, but Friday scored the first five points of the game with a pair of low-post buckets and a free throw. What’s more, he avoided the kind of foul trouble that kept him on the bench for extended minutes last time out.
He played more than 33 minutes Friday and wasn’t called for a single foul. He and Udeze drew nine fouls from South Alabama’s defense but were never in trouble themselves.
“Wow, zero on me,” Allick said. “That’s got to be, like, a record.”
Allick finished one rebound short of a double-double, but it was his assist on a pass out of the paint to an open Mashburn that helped put the game away. Rather than going for a contested shot in the lane, Allick fired the ball out to the wing where Mash buried an open 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds left to open a 79-74 lead.
“Basically my goal for every game is when you watch this film back, you’re not going to say I didn’t play hard,” Allick said.
Udeze’s 21 points helped overshadow the presence of South Alabama 7-foot center Kevin Samuel, an offseason transfer from Florida Gulf Coast whom Udeze faced a time or two when they were both in high school. Samuel’s early foul trouble forced Jaguars guard Isaiah Moore to score early and often. He dropped in 15 of his team’s first 29 points but was held to just four points the rest of the way.
His teammates more than made up for it by shooting
51 percent for the game. They were particularly in the second half as South Alabama led by as many as five points and were within one possession until Mashburn’s late 3-ball.
“That’s why I say I don’t know about this team,” said UNM coach Richard Pitino. “I know that we’re clearly trending in a good direction from when I got here but you never know how guys are going to respond through adversity. You just don’t know, so that was a good step in the right direction.”
Udeze and Allick said the one big concern about the Lobos is defense.
“We definitely have some things to clean up defensively but from, like, an emotional standpoint no one’s getting too high,” Allick said. “Everybody’s just kind of like level headed, just play our game. This is my fourth year doing this and it’s a sign that we really have a chance to be something great because once we do get our defense figured out because that’s obviously our main struggle right now — we have a lot of offensive weapons but we’re trading buckets way too much.”
The Lobos had only nine points from anyone not named Udeze, Allick, Mashburn and House. The big four all logged at least 32 minutes with only two other players on the floor for more than eight.
UNM heads out on the road for the first time next week, traveling to Dallas on Tuesday night to face SMU. The Mustangs (1-1) were beaten Friday night at No. 24 Dayton. The next home game will be Nov. 19 against New Mexico State (1-0).