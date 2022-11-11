ALBUQUERQUE — Two games into the season and it’s clear the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team can still go where its bread is buttered when it needs a big play, but it’s equally clear that there are a couple more options in the pantry when it comes down to it.

The Lobos (2-0) got 21 points from guard Jaelen House and 16 from Jamal Mashburn Jr. in Friday night’s 80-74 win over South Alabama in The Pit. What put them over the top, however, was the big-man combo of Morris Udeze and Josiah Allick, a pair of 6-foot-8, 240-pound earth movers who combined for 34 points and

16 rebounds.

Popular in the Community