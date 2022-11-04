Sophomore Nya Griego leads teammates in a sprint during a Sept. 15 cross-country practice at Santa Fe Prep. She is competing Saturday in the State Cross-Country Championships in Albuquerque and could be a top contender.
A championship block party for Northern schools could form Saturday on the campus of Albuquerque Academy.
A host of schools are contenders to take home cross-country titles at the State Cross-Country Championships, led by Los Alamos’ attempt at sweeping the Class 4A boys and girls for the second straight year. There also could be several individual champions, with St. Michael’s sophomore Raylee Hunt repeating as the 3A girls champion.
The Class 4A race will once again be a battle between green-and-gold (Los Alamos) and red-and-white (Academy). Last year, Los Alamos dominated both races in sweeping the team titles and almost took both individual crowns with it. Albuquerque Hope Christian Rendon Kuykendall’s win in the 4A boys race prevented that from happening.
The Hilltoppers and Lady Hilltoppers look to be in prime position to defend their titles. The boys won the District 2-4A meet by placing seven runners in the Top 10, while the girls had five finish on the podium.
It comes on the heels of a sweep of their own Los Alamos Invitational, beating Rio Rancho Cleveland in both divisions.
The Hilltoppers are led by sophomore Duane Sena and senior Jack Ammerman, who have been their top two runners for much of the season. Meanwhile, the Lady Hilltoppers are an upper classmen-heavy group, led by seniors Emma Montoya and Zorah Fullop and junior Anne Wetteland.
St. Michael’s is seeing a resurgence after the 2021 season saw neither the boys nor the girls teams qualify for the 3A meet — something that hadn’t happened before under 20-year head coach Lenny Gurule. Raylee Hunt brought home hardware for the program with her first individual title.
This year, Hunt should be joined by the boys team, which Gurule believes is capable of a top-three finish.
It’s a topic of discussion among the boys, which is an encouraging sign.
“We haven’t had a boys team talk about getting on the podium in a while,” Gurule said. “Whatever we do Saturday will bode well for the future. It’s a pretty young team.”
Gurule added, Zuni should be the favorite this year, but feels the Horsemen could challenge Navajo Prep for second place. When the teams met at the Albuquerque Academy Extravaganza on Oct. 15, St. Michael’s bested the Eagles 78-79 to win the meet.
Meanwhile, the girls team qualified for the state meet for the first time since 2018 and will join Hunt on the 5-kilometer course. While Hunt might be the favorite in the girls race, Gurule cautioned not to discount Santa Fe Prep sophomore Nya Griego, who has been her main challenger among 3A runners.
“She’s been running really well the past few weeks,” Gurule said of Griego. “At their Santa Fe Prep meet [Oct. 22], she beat her teammates by about a minute,
20 [seconds]. That’s a pretty good difference.”
The Blue Griffins also will be in the hunt for the team crown, along with District 2-3A champion Santa Fe Indian School and defending champion Albuquerque Cottonwood Classical.
In 1A/2A, Pecos boys and Peñasco girls look to defend their titles from a year ago, but Pecos’ version of the Panthers had a harder road to hail. Albuquerque Oak Grove proved itself a worth challenger when it beat Pecos at the Extravaganza by a 48-60 score. The boys rebounded to win the District 2-1A/2A meet, but Panthers head coach Patrick Ortiz said it should be another heated battle with the Owls and Laguna-Acoma.
“It kinda reminds me of 2016, when it was us, Zuni and Laguna battling it out,” Ortiz said. “One week, it was us [on top]. The next week, it was Zuni. So, it’s going to be like that [Saturday].”
On the girls side, Peñasco is the heavier favorite to defend its title, with junior Charnelle Gonzales and freshman Rochelle Lopez leading the way. The podium could be heavy with Northern teams, as Pecos and Academy for Technology and the Classics will contend for second and third.
Individually, the Peñasco pair should be among the leaders, but McCurdy sophomore Aubrey Cordova should also be in the mix.
The state meet begins at 9 a.m. with the Class 5A girls race, which Santa Fe High qualified for at the District 5-5A meet. That will start a long day, as the 3A boys race caps the meet at 3:15 p.m.