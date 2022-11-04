A championship block party for Northern schools could form Saturday on the campus of Albuquerque Academy.

A host of schools are contenders to take home cross-country titles at the State Cross-Country Championships, led by Los Alamos’ attempt at sweeping the Class 4A boys and girls for the second straight year. There also could be several individual champions, with St. Michael’s sophomore Raylee Hunt repeating as the 3A girls champion.

The Class 4A race will once again be a battle between green-and-gold (Los Alamos) and red-and-white (Academy). Last year, Los Alamos dominated both races in sweeping the team titles and almost took both individual crowns with it. Albuquerque Hope Christian Rendon Kuykendall’s win in the 4A boys race prevented that from happening.

