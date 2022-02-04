A breakthrough season for the Santa Fe High football program isn’t quite done.
The Demons came together in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Friday to celebrate the scholarship signings of seniors Martell Mora and Ben White to a pair of in-state universities. Mora, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior running back and safety, signed his letter of intent to play at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales. To Mora’s right was 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior lineman Ben White, who signed to play at Western New Mexico University.
Mora will play safety for the Greyhounds, while White expects to play somewhere on the offensive line for the Mustangs. Both schools compete in the Lone Star Conference, meaning the two former teammates will become foes for at least one game out of the season starting in the fall.
White said he received an offer from Western New Mexico University early in the recruiting process and considered it the odds-on favorite to sign him. He said discussions with former Demons teammate Trent Jones, who was a freshman defensive end for the Mustangs this season, convinced him it was the best place for him.
He added the coaching staff has stressed gaining some weight, especially since he lost some to compete for the wrestling team.
“I like that it seems like a family,” White said. “It is a really secluded town, and there isn’t a lot of distractions. It seems like a good place to focus on my education and football.”
White played in six games after temporarily moving to Florida at the beginning of the season, but he was a part of a rushing attack that averaged more than 180 yards per game and helped Mora gain 1,230 yards on the ground. He recorded six pancake blocks and 12 tackles while sharing time on the defensive line.
White said getting a chance to play with his senior teammates, many of whom he has played with since he was a freshman, and to help the Demons to a winning record was rewarding. Santa Fe High head coach Andrew Martinez said fullback and linebacker Adan Chavez, lineman Santiago Quintana and tight end and defensive lineman Patrick Gardner are receiving interest from other football programs, and there could be one or two more who might end up playing collegiately by the end of the recruiting season.
It would be quite the exclamation point for a season that saw the program gain stature within the Class 6A ranks.
“It says a lot about those guys,” Martinez said. “It also shows everybody within our program that if you work hard and do the right things and do well in school, you can end up in a place where you want to be.”
Martinez also deserves some credit in helping his players attract attention from other programs, White said. He and the coaching staff helped the players set up profiles on recruiting websites, mainly Hudl, and create videos of their performances for recruiters to view. White added Martinez and the staff also emphasized to the seniors the importance of being leaders and helping the younger players follow in their footsteps.
“It’s great to see that not only our class is succeeding, but that the other classes are succeeding, as well,” White said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.