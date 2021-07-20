The Tokyo Olympics will have a decidedly New Mexico flavor.
At least 10 athletes with ties to the state will take part in the Summer Games, which start Wednesday — COVID-19 permitting. Those 10 athletes will represent eight countries.
Two of them have direct ties to Santa Fe. Representing the Puerto Rico women’s basketball team is former Santa Fe High standout Sabrina Lozada-Cabbage, a member of the most recent Demons state championship team in 2014. Puerto Rico’s first game will be Tuesday against China.
The other City Different flavor comes in the form of marathoner Aliphine Tuliamuk. Born in Kenya and, like Lozada-Cabbage, a former college athlete at Wichita State, she qualified for the U.S. national team during the 2020 Olympic Trials — 17 months ago with a winning time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 23 seconds.
A lot has happened since then, namely a pandemic. That, and the 32-year-old Tuliamuk became a mother in January.
She joins Molly Seidel and Sally Kipyego on the American marathon team, which will compete in the women’s race in Sapporo on Aug. 7. Tuliamuk has spent considerable time the last few years training in and around Santa Fe, taking advantage of the high-desert climate and high-altitude conditions to fine-tune a running style that made her an All-American distance runner in college.
None of the three Americans is considered a favorite. And, no, spectators will not line the Sapporo streets like other marathons. Olympic organizers ruled earlier this month that fans were not allowed over an abundance of caution.
The other local interests have ties to either the University of New Mexico or New Mexico State.
Aggies track and field throwing coach Rachel Dincoff clinched the third and final spot on Team USA’s discus squad. She waited until her second-to-last throw at the Olympic trials, uncorking a toss of 60.21 meters.
UNM will send eight current and former athletes to the Games. That lot started play Tuesday night when the U.S. softball team played Italy. There are no locals on Team USA, but one Lobo is on the Italian roster; Andrea Howard, an American with dual citizenship in Italy, she graduated from La Cueva High School and played four years at UNM, leading the Mountain West Conference in home runs.
The track and field events have four former Lobos to go along with Dincoff. Two UNM alums will be in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase as Courtney Frerichs makes her second trip to the Games with the U.S. and Adya Cohen will compete for Israel.
UNM’s Josh Kerr will represent Great Britain in the men’s 1,500 while Django Lovett will compete in the high jump for Canada.
The golf course will be crowded with Lobos. Former UNM standout and LPGA star Jodi Ewart Shadoff will play for her native Great Britain while Mano De Roey will hit the links for her native Belgium. Gavin Green will be in the men’s field for Malaysia.
As if that’s not enough, UNM will have two people working behind the scenes on various support staffs. Ellis Dawson, a former team manager for the Lobos men’s basketball team, works for USA Basketball as assistant director of the national teams, a role he has held for 12 years.
Former Lobo tennis player MacKenzie White is a sports dietician contractor and works mostly with the U.S. track and field teams, although she’ll officially have a role with a number of American athletes in different sports in Tokyo.
