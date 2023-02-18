RIO RANCHO — All Anika Rodriguez wanted to do on the wrestling mat in her senior year was make her dad proud.
On Saturday night, she did more than that. The Capital High senior became a trailblazer, and she embraced it.
Rodriguez completed a whirlwind season in which she returned to a sport she hadn’t competed in since the fifth grade and took third place in the 165-pound weight class of the girls division at the State Wrestling Championships in the Rio Rancho Event Center.
In the process, she became not only the first girls wrestler for Capital to place at the state meet, but the first Santa Fe Public Schools wrestler to do it since girls wrestling became a sanctioned sport in 2019-20.
Rodriguez admitted she was learning the sport all over again.
“It’s just exhilarating,” Rodriguez said. “This is more than everything I wanted it to be. Of course, I’d love to win first, but I made it here, and I made it here for a reason.”
Rodriguez had the second-best performance by a Northern wrestler in the girls division, topped by Las Vegas Robertson’s Liana Fernandez. She won the 138-pound division with a pin of Farmington’s April Archibeque in the third period to give the North its lone state champion.
As momentous an occasion as that was for Rodriguez, all that mattered when she walked the concourse back to Capital’s team section was hugging her father, Reyes Rodriguez, and telling her how much he meant to her. But dad, a state champion for Santa Fe High in 1989, met her at the front of the arena entrance and the two had a long embrace, as Anika told Reyes she loved him and sobbed into his chest.
Anika Rodriguez said she already knew her dad was proud of her, regardless of how she performed over the weekend. Getting on the podium, though, created a bonding moment.
“I was able to share this with my dad, and I hope I made him proud,” Rodriguez said. “He’s already told me I make him proud, but my goal this season was to make my dad more proud than he already is of me.”
Rodriguez’s Saturday got off to a rough start, as she lost her semifinal, 6-2, to Albuquerque Manzano’s Bre Samora. But she rebounded to pin Albuquerque Cibola’s Krista Healy to reach the third-place match, where she encountered a Farmington’s Lilly Delgarito.
The two faced off in Friday’s quarterfinals, which Rodriguez won, 1-0, on an escape. The rematch was almost a mirror image. Delgarito did not appear interested in wrestling with Rodriguez, which frustrated the Capital wrestler. She recorded an escape in the second period and got a second point when Delgarito was penalized for stalling.
“It’s hard to work for something when there’s nothing there to work toward,” Rodriguez said. “Regardless of that, I tried everything I could that seemed to be open.”
Meanwhile, Fernandez was on a mission at state: She wanted to avenge her lone loss at 138 pounds to Deming’s Laura Almanza, the top seed in her bracket. The championship rematch didn’t materialize, as the fourth-seeded Archibeque pinned Almanza in the second period of their semifinal.
Fernandez, though, was prepared for a battle, as she beat Archibeque 7-6 two weeks earlier at the Region 1 Championships.
With a state title on the line, Fernandez said she was nervous, and it showed in the first period. She allowed her first point to an opponent, as she was called for an illegal hold, to fall behind 1-0. Fernandez was later warned for stalling in the first period, and it appeared Archibeque might gain the upper hand.
“I told myself after the first period I need to be patient and to trust that all the work I went through is going to come through in the end,” Fernandez said.
Fernandez responded with an escape 12 seconds into the second period, and the two seemed to settle into mostly arm-grappling through the next 90 seconds. Then Fernandez sprang to life with a takedown with 5 seconds left for a 3-1 lead.
Re-energized, Fernandez needed just 18 seconds to pin Archibeque and begin celebrating with Robertson fans as she signaled No. 1 with her right hand toward the group.
Española Valley had a chance to end a 13-year drought between individual champions with a pair of wrestlers in the finals. Senior Landen Atencio once again met heartbreak, losing the 114-pound final in Class 1A/4A when Bloomfield’s Hunter Samora scored a takedown in sudden-death overtime for a 3-1 lead.
Last year, Atencio lost to Aztec’s Tanner Olguin when he scored the last five points of the match for a 10-8 win.
At 139 pounds, Cruz Sandoval fell to Aztec’s Tony Thompson, 1-0, on a stalling penalty with just 13 seconds left.
As for Capital and Santa Fe High boys, both programs came away with a pair of state placers. The Demons’ Elias Mendiola took fifth place in the 5A 121 division, while Jeremiah Padilla was sixth at 139 despite forfeiting the fifth-place match because of a left knee injury.
Mendiola had a tough day, losing to eventual state champion Marcus Williams of Rio Rancho, 10-7, after falling behind 8-1 to start the match. In the consolation semifinal against Albuquerque Volcano Vista’s Jonathon Romero, he built a 4-1 lead heading into the third but Romero scored a reversal and a takedown while Mendiola had an escape point to force the match into sudden-death overtime.
Romero recorded a takedown with 32 seconds left in the extra period to reach the third-place match.
Mendiola took fifth by forfeit from Roswell’s Nathaniel Lujan due to an injury.
“I knew what to do against him, and I studied tape of him,” Mendiola said of Romero. “I just wasn’t able to get that escape in the last 10 seconds [of the match].”
Capital’s Sevastian Madrid took sixth after losing in the quarterfinals on Friday in 5A’s 127-pound division. He reached the consolation semifinals before losing to Rio Rancho Cleveland’s Isaac Bachicha by a pin, then Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Anastascio Martinez pinned him in the fifth-place match after holding a 5-2 lead in the second period.
Damian Rodriguez placed fifth in at 107 for the Jaguars, capping his tournament with a pin of Albuquerque Eldorado’s Isaiah Flores in his final match.