RIO RANCHO — All Anika Rodriguez wanted to do on the wrestling mat in her senior year was make her dad proud.

On Saturday night, she did more than that. The Capital High senior became a trailblazer, and she embraced it.

Rodriguez completed a whirlwind season in which she returned to a sport she hadn’t competed in since the fifth grade and took third place in the 165-pound weight class of the girls division at the State Wrestling Championships in the Rio Rancho Event Center.