If all goes well, New Mexico State will have a lot to celebrate in 2022.
Two of the basketball team’s legendary figures are eligible for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Late coach Lou Henson and late former player “Super” John Williamson are on the ballot for next year’s class.
Finalists will be announced on NBA All-Star Weekend, which is Feb. 18-20 in Cleveland. Enshrinees will be named during the NCAA Final Four in early April. The ceremony will take place Sept. 9-10 in Springfield, Mass.
Henson played for NMSU from 1953-55, then coached at Las Cruces High School after graduation, winning three state championships. He spent four years as the coach at Hardin-Simmons, then returned to NMSU as head coach from 1966-75.
He led the Aggies to the Final Four in 1970, one of six trips NMSU made to the NCAA Tournament in Henson’s initial tenure with the school.
He then coached at Illinois for 21 years, leading the Fighting Illini to the 1989 Final Four. He returned again to NMSU in 1997, coaching the Aggies for more than seven seasons.
Henson died after a long battle with cancer in 2020.
He recruited Williamson to NMSU. The New Haven, Conn., native was a two-time All-American and was one of the top scoring threats in the country. He averaged 27.2 points in his final season with the Aggies.
He latched on with the ABA’s New York Nets and, along with Julius “Dr. J” Erving, helped the team win the 1974 ABA championship. Williamson was named to the ABA All-Rookie Team that season. The Nets won it again in 1976 before the ABA merged with the NBA the next season.
Williamson’s jersey number (23) was retired by the Nets, and to this day, he is one of just six players in history of the franchise to have their jersey hung in the rafters. Williamson died Nov. 30, 1996.
u u u
Speaking of Aggies hoops, there are now three former NMSU players on NBA rosters. That’s the highest active total since the 1977-78 season when Charlie Criss (Hawks), Sam Lacey (Kings) and Williamson (Pacers) were in the league at the same time.
The current roster has Pascal Siakam (Raptors), Trevelin Queen (Rockets) and Jemerrio Jones (Lakers). Jones joined Los Angeles on a 10-day contract last week and has made two appearances, scoring four points in a combined 15 minutes in brief appearances against the Spurs and Suns. He suited up for the Lakers six times during the 2018-19 season.
u u u
And then there were five.
That is the number of undefeated boys basketball teams left in the state, with three in Class 5A. Santa Fe High was one of the remaining undefeated teams left until a 66-63 loss to reigning 5A champion Rio Rancho Cleveland. Las Cruces (10-0), Farmington (9-0) and Albuquerque Volcano Vista (8-0) are still spotless in the loss column through Christmas. Interestingly, no 4A or 3A teams are perfect, but 2A has 4-0 Estancia and Hagerman (7-0). Meanwhile, Magdalena leads the 1A pack with a 9-0 mark.
Meanwhile, Volcano Vista and Farmington are still the only schools in the state that have undefeated girls and boys programs. Both the Lady Hawks and Lady Scorpions are 7-0.
u u u
If history is any indicator, the Demons won’t be going to the Class 5A championship game. Their litmus test has been the Cleveland Storm, which won for the ninth time in 10 meetings between the two programs last week. The only time Santa Fe High beat Cleveland, in January 2019, it advanced to the 5A championship game against Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy.
Of course, if the two teams play in the state tournament, the Demons could make amends for that.
u u u
Weather permitting, the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships will take place April 7-10 at Taos Ski Valley. This event draws professional athletes from all over the world, and for the first time will include both men’s and women’s races.
It is expected to draw thousands of fans and sponsors from around the globe. It will be broadcast to an international audience.
The World Pro Ski Tour is the country’s foremost professional alpine race tour in which athletes race side-by-side in a single elimination format. Through a series of events that make up the tour, skiers rack-up points and the chance to compete at Taos for a World Pro Ski Tour World Championship title.
Professionals, World Cup athletes and Olympians from around the world will begin the Tour next month in Colorado. This year’s tour features 11 stops.
“Taos has some of the best terrain in North America and has a history of deep spring snow under sunny skies,” said Jon Franklin, CEO World Pro Ski Tour. “We’re thrilled this world-class event will culminate in Taos Ski Valley, one of the most storied and exciting resorts in the West.”
