Northern New Mexico College's men's basketball program found success in recruiting Las Cruces players, so why stop?
The Eagles announced Tuesday evening the signing of a pair of district rivals who will now be teammates for the 2020-21 season in Las Cruces.
Oñate's Jorge Moreno and Las Cruces High's Salvador Nevarez were 6-foot-4 forwards for the Knights (Moreno) and the Bulldawgs (Nevarez) in the 2019-20 season.
They are the second and third local signings for Northern New Mexico, along with Magdalena guard Kyle Julian's announcement in February.
The Eagles went 9-15 last season, winning their last six games to finish the year on a strong note. The program suffered a series of suspensions in December and January stemming from a fight during a Dec. 16 game against Haskell Indian Nations University.
The suspensions, though, allowed 2019 Oñate graduate and 6-foot-8 freshman Damione Thomas to earn significant playing time after redshirting the first half of the season. Thomas averaged 7.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game over 10 games.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.