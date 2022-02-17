Nisa Gallegos and Alana Juarez-Acevedo are trailblazers, but rarely does a trailblazer make a mark without a little help.
Gallegos, a junior at Capital, and Juarez-Acevedo, a Santa Fe High sophomore, will forever be remembered as each wrestling program’s first participants in the State Girls Wrestling Championships.
Capital head coach Marcos Gallegos said their success did not happen in a vacuum.
“We don’t recognize the teammates that help us get to that spot in this sport,” Gallegos said. “We need to start doing that. Nisa may be the first female wrestler to qualify, but she has teammates who pushed her and supported her the whole way.”
It took a team of Jaguars to help Gallegos reach the state tournament in the 185-pound division, from the lightweight female wrestlers who helped with her agility to the younger heavyweight male wrestlers whose strength pushed her to her limits.
Meanwhile, Juarez-Acevedo was blessed to have a fellow female lightweight wrestler, Eden Sladery, who was her sparring partner during the season. She also could lean on the guidance of assistant coaches Daniel and Josh Trujillo, who helped her relearn techniques that she had forgotten as a junior wrestler during elementary school and keep her focused during matches.
Gallegos and Juarez-Acevedo will hit the mat at the Rio Rancho Event Center on Saturday morning for the first round of the girls division, along with the 5A boys. The first day of the tournament Friday belongs to Class 1A/3A and 4A wrestlers, and begins at 10 a.m. with 4A first-round matches.
Gallegos, who was one of eight female wrestlers for Capital, said she was honored to be the first to make it to state, but hopes it will encourage other girls to come out for the sport.
“It’s a really cool thing,” Gallegos said. “I really hope that it does inspire other girls to see that there is a sport for all girls. Maybe they come out next year and at least try it for a day or two.”
Gallegos said she found wrestling after playing volleyball and basketball. She said she often sat on the bench encouraging her teammates in those sports, but she found that she could do more than just cheer when it came to wrestling.
If anything, the dual nature of wrestling, which has individual and team components, was a perfect fit for her.
“You’re there on the mat, and you don’t have to rely on your teammates to get the win for you,” Gallegos said. “But when you’re on the sidelines, you’re cheering for your team and your team is cheering for you.”
As for Juarez-Acevedo, she is carrying on a family tradition in which her grandfather and uncle also competed in the sport. She started in the second grade and continued until the sixth grade. Then came a three-year period where she stopped wrestling because there was no middle school program.
Also, she didn’t know girls wrestling was a sanctioned sport until she tried out for the team in the fall.
“I just showed up for practice one day, and I was prepared to go [wrestle] with all the guys,” Juarez-Acevedo said. “Then I saw Eden here, and it was real nice there was girls wrestling.”
Sladery, a junior who transferred from Texas, also had wrestling experience, and the two hit it off as teammates. While Sladery wrestled in the 107 division, Juarez-Acevedo worked her way into the 132 weight class.
Daniel Trujillo said Juarez-Acevedo was familiar with some of the techniques the coaches were teaching, but it took some time for her to remaster them. He said he was especially impressed that she was able to get a pin against one of her opponents at the District 2 Tournament on Feb. 10 using the cradle, which is not an easy technique to learn. Juarez-Acevedo ended up taking runner-up in her class to qualify for the state tournament.
“That was very impressive,” Daniel Trujillo said. “When she first got here and we were teaching her, she was like, ‘I kinda remember that.’ In wrestling, some people think they can take off a year and you’re going to come back and it’s going to be the same. But some of these guys are wrestling year-round, so it’s not that easy.”
One striking similarity Juaez-Acevedo and Gallegos share is that they ended up dropping down in weight class as the season progressed. Juarez Acevedo lost about 20 pounds, Daniel Trujillo said, to get to the 132 division. Meanwhile, Gallegos started at 235 then worked her way to 185, and she took third in the district tournament to get to state.
Gallegos said the drop in weight class has been a bit of a shock to her, as she wrestled opponents who were quicker than heavyweights and some who were just as strong.
She struggled for a while, and at times, the losses would take her what she called her “dark place.” But when Gallegos started to see improvement, thanks to her teammates and coaches, just before the district tournament, she realized she could get to the state tournament.
“To be honest, at the beginning of the tournament, I wasn’t expecting it,” Gallegos said. “But when I won my first match, I started gaining more confidence, then I lost my second match, which made me kinda sad. So, when I got to my third match, I was just saying, ‘Just win this one, and you’re gonna make it to state.’ ”
Gallegos did just that, pinning Albuquerque Highland’s Ana Lucia Lopez in 1 minutes, 20 seconds.
Juarez-Acevedo, who was unseeded, drew the top seed in Las Cruces Mayfield’s Cassidy Sanchez, but she pinned her in 51 seconds to get to the semifinals. Then, she pinned fourth-seeded Kayla Jayden Pacheco in the final moments of the first period to secure her spot in the finals.
All the while, Juarez-Acevedo dealt with butterlies in her stomach, and even vomited as she waited for her matches. It took the coaching of the Trujillos to help her manage the anxiety she felt.
“Josh was very helpful,” Juarez-Acevedo said. “He was like, ‘You know, it’s OK. I can do it. Just take deep breaths.’ Then, after the matches, he said, ‘You got this. You’re doing so good.’ And he just kept encouraging me.”
It’s been that kind of support that helped carry Gallegos and Juarez-Acevedo to their trailblazing roles.
They might be alone on the mat, but they are hardly alone in spirit.
