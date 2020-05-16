Green and gold turned into black and brown in the span of a week.
The view Elisa Bonner had on her return to the Los Alamos-White Rock area in May 2000 took her breath away. Two days earlier, the then-freshman tennis player for the Los Alamos Lady Hilltoppers won the team’s first girls individual singles title and first team title at the Class 1A/3A State Tournament in Albuquerque.
All the while, the giant plume of smoke to the north — which rose from the raging, out-of-control Cerro Grande Fire — served to remind her, her teammates, her coaches and all of the evacuees from the Hill of the reality of the situation.
It was punctuated on the May 18, 2000, drive back to Los Alamos, when residents from both towns could return home — it just wasn’t anything like a triumphant homecoming.
“Our [school] colors are green and gold, and all the aspens are gone,” said Bonner, now a 35-year-old who lives in Vienna, Austria, working for the International Atomic Energy Agency. “You’re never going to see that color again. The green is all gone, and our mountain was just brown and black for so long.”
That was just the start of it. A trip around Los Alamos revealed more devastation. There were 235 homes destroyed and numerous other buildings and structures burned. The tennis courts that were the sanctuary for Los Alamos’ boys and girls teams were among them. Not even the three blue trophies the girls brought home could ease the pain.
“It was really heartbreaking,” Bonner said. “Even though we came back with these tennis titles, it didn’t really mean much when you saw how hard it was going to be to recover.”
Still, from tragedy came a flicker of hope and triumph for everyone associated with the area. It was 20 years ago that a group of girls gave their town something to rally around — and in the meantime started a tennis dynasty that churned for the next six years.
Los Alamos won four straight singles titles thanks to Bonner, along with five straight team championships and six straight doubles champions. The 2000s belonged to Los Alamos, as it won seven team titles and had 11 individual champions under head coach Bruce Cottrell.
There is nothing like the first time, though, and this one will be forever remembered because it came in the midst of a wildfire, which also led to a large and highly partisan crowd of Hilltoppers fans. Rebecca Hammon, then a junior who was one half of Los Alamos’ No. 1 doubles team with Julie Fife and now a doctor in Portland, Ore., remembers seeing the hillside full next to the courts they were playing on at Albuquerque Academy.
“Generally, it’s my parents, my opponent’s parents and Bruce wondering the alleyway between the courts, and no one else is there,” Hammon recalled. “Tennis doesn’t get a lot of spectators. It’s not like basketball or football. But because Los Alamos had all these people who were evacuated and had nothing else to do, we had probably 100 people at our matches, which is just ridiculous and incredible for a tennis match.”
Before that could happen, though, came the chaos and horror of the Cerro Grande Fire.
Evacuations
What started as a prescribed burn on May 5, 2000, quickly grew out of control because of strong winds and dry conditions. By the week of the tournament, Cottrell had both the boys and girls teams practicing at the courts near Santa Fe’s Atalaya Elementary School because the poor air quality in Los Alamos prevented practice there.
Cottrell said he held practices around noon, and the view many of his players had returning home was ominous.
“You know how when we have those big fires, the mornings are pretty still,” Cottrell said. “You hit the early afternoon, and you see the cloud going up from the ground to the sky. They would stand there as we left practice staring back at their town, wondering.”
Wondering turned to dread by May 10. Residents evacuated Los Alamos by the afternoon, but the residents of White Rock faced the prospect of leaving in the middle of the night. Hammon remembered racing to grabbing clothing, yearbooks and photos after her mom shook her awake — plus her tennis racket and uniform. The drive out of town was slow and long, but the one good thing that came out of it was that she saw Fife at a gas station as both families filled up their cars.
“I was like, ‘Oh, at least my doubles partner made it out!,’ ” Hammon said.
Bonner had just earned her driver’s permit and she drove behind her parents with as many of their belongings as they could bring in three cars. One item that almost didn’t make it, though, was the photo collection for her younger sister, Ashley. Traffic was so slow, though, that she jumped out of her car and raced back to the house to collect it.
Ironically, it was misplaced because of the fire and only recently rediscovered when Elisa went through a box she was planning to discard earlier this year.
“My sister was distraught that we’ve had my baby book all this time and she always wanted to look at hers,” the elder Bonner said. “For the last 20 years, she’s never seen it.”
The timing of the evacuation proved to be fortuitous for the team, which happened to be the same day it was leaving for Albuquerque. Players, coaches, family members and several evacuees ended up at the same hotel. The routine was similar almost every day: practice or play during the day, and watch the fire coverage on TV upon arrival at the hotel.
Bonner said one parent tried to put an end to the practice, only for the next channel to show the parting of the Red Sea scene — which included a fire tornado — from the movie The Prince of Egypt.
“The mom was like, “Golly, we can’t get a break!’ ” Bonner said.
As if by design, the rough waters of the state tournament parted for the Lady Hilltoppers for the weekend.
Sweeping the finals
The battlelines for the Class 1A/3A State Tournament, the last of the old four-classification system, were drawn between Los Alamos and tournament host, Albuquerque Academy. While Los Alamos had Bonner in the singles and Fife-Hammon leading the charge, the Lady Chargers countered with Lynsie Erickson (singles) plus the team of Rebekah Matter and Ede Tinsley. All played their way into the semifinals, but only Los Alamos could claim spots in both finals.
The Taos duo of Heather Blish and Ariel Storch upset the Academy team, setting up an all-district final with Fife and Hammon. There wasn’t much drama to either final — both Lady Hilltoppers entries won in straight sets — and it secured the team title, which was based on a points system from individual play.
Perhaps the true MVPs of the day were the Los Alamos fans. Cottrell counted a few hundred fans in the stands that Saturday, and Bonner said it was surreal the amount of noise her points generated from fans. And how few cheers followed when Erickson scored a point.
One of them came from an unexpected source.
“I heard another set of hands clapping, and I was like, ‘Who’s clapping?’ ” Bonner said. “And I see my grandmother, ‘Good play. That was a good play.’ It was really sweet. I went to Lynsie and said, ‘If this makes you uncomfortable or it’s too much, I’ll go request that everybody not be so loud.’ She was like, ‘Oh no, it’s fine.’ ”
Not that it mattered. Los Alamos was on a roll, and it wouldn’t stop for another six years. Many of the players were taught by Cottrell from the time they were in elementary school at his summer camps. The 2000 team was the first time he reaped the full benefits from his efforts in turning the program into a winner.
That a captive audience saw it blossom was just happenstance.
“It was something we never got,” Hammon said. “Maybe, when you’re a professional player sometimes you get crowds like that, but not always. It was just the stars aligned for that situation. It’s amazing when you hit that winner or that volley and the whole hillside erupts in cheers; you will do anything to do it again.”
Aftermath
Despite all the good feelings and electric atmosphere, the harsh reality of what was ahead for Los Alamos residents remained. Hammon and Bonner both remarked how green and lush the scenery around Los Alamos was prior to the fire and how charred it was afterward.
“Going back up there and seeing the charcoaled hillsides, it was rough,” Hammon said. “I mean, I was born in that hospital up there. I remember taking a drive around the western side of town, where the houses burned down, and it looked like a war zone. It was very sobering.”
The initial shock of the devastation eventually gave way to the rebuilding process. Bonner remembers the “FEMA Village” for the families who lost their homes, and how the community rallied around them amid the recovery phase. Hammon said it was a product of the state’s “small town” mentality.
“Everyone got back to work rebuilding — sleeves rolled up and that was just how it was,” Hammon said.
And time steadily removed the physical scars the fire left atop the Hill. Bonner said it is remarkable to see how quickly the environment healed in just 20 years. She remembered how beautiful the scenery was when she was growing up. It’s coming back into view for the next generation to enjoy.
“When I go home at Christmas time, and the mountains are back,” Bonner said. “It’s like, ‘Look, you can see it again!’ Well, it has been 20 years. I thought when it burned down that we’ll never see it, like it was in my childhood. The picnics, the big ol’ Christmas tree cutting. Now, it’s like we can do that again.”
And what was once black and brown gleams green and gold again.
