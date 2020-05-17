Two local athletes are headed to Adams State to play college volleyball. Santa Fe High’s Courtney Brookover and Los Alamos grad Natalie Gallegos were two of the six players signed in the Grizzlies’ latest recruiting class, announced Saturday.
Brookover was a 5-foot-9 senior setter on the Demonettes’ 20-win team. She averaged 11.5 assists per set and had 814 for the season, helping Santa Fe High reach the Class 5A quarterfinals in November.
“I have heard great things about her as a leader and competitor,” said Adams State head coach Lindy Mortensen in the school’s press release. “ We are excited to have a player not too far away from home!”
Gallegos was a 6-1 hitter who registered 416 kills and 218 blocks as a senior. She led the team through an undefeated run in District 2-4A, earning the No. 7 seed in the state tournament.
Division II Adams State University is located in Alamosa, Colo.
• • •
After a sterling five-year varsity career with the Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball program, senior guard Hunter Garcia announced on Friday that she will play at Minnesota West Community and Technical College next year.
Garcia was second on the team in scoring at 11.2 points per game this season and had a team-best 3.7 assist-per-game average as the Lady Braves finished tied for the District 2-3A regular-season title and reached the Class 3A quarterfinals.
Garcia was an All-District 2-3A selection the past two years and helped SFIS reach the 3A championship game in 2019.
• • •
New Mexico State men’s basketball assistant coaches David Anwar and James Miller got some much-deserved recognition last week when both were named to the 50 Impactful Low Major Assistants lists by Silver Waves Media.
Only assistants at lower-level Division I schools with no head coaching experience in Division were eligible.
Former UNM assistant and current Liberty assistant Brad Soucie was also on the list. He was on Ritchie McKay’s staff from 2002-07 at the same time former Lobo guard Ruben Douglas led the country in scoring.
Former Eastern New Mexico head coach Andrew Helton is on there, as well. He is currently an assistant at St. Francis (Pa.) after spending five years in Portales.
Marcus King also spent time at ENMU, serving two years as an assistant coach. Now at Tennessee Tech, he is now considered one the top low-major recruiters in the country, according to Silver Waves.
Anwar has been at NMSU for the last three years. A native of Philadelphia, he is credited with bringing six all-Western Athletic Conference players to Las Cruces. He even got some love from current South Carolina head coach Frank Martin on Twitter when he message NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia saying, in part, that the Aggies have “a stud.”
Miller is no stranger to the Land of Enchantment, having been New Mexico Junior College’s head coach from 2009-12 before joining NMSU in 2018.
• • •
While the sports world has stopped for the most part in New Mexico, Northern New Mexico College athletic director/head men’s basketball coach Ryan Cordova had a message for his student-athletes.
In a statement on Thursday, Cordova encouraged people to continue to follow the state’s public-health orders even as restrictions are slowly lifted. He also wrote that the college remains committed to holding tryouts for its sports (basketball, cross-country, men's and women's golf and cheerleading) once state and local officials allow for it. The practice has been crucial in attracting prospective athletes to Northern New Mexico for years.
“We have not forgotten about our student athletes, nor have we forgotten about the hundreds of student athletes that we are recruiting,” Cordova wrote.
• • •
The absence of a full baseball season this spring did not prevent St. Michael’s senior Eric Romero from getting noticed. The infielder/pitcher committed to play at NCAA Division III program City College of New York earlier this week.
Romero only hit. 213 in 2020, but that was through just five games before the spring season was canceled by the New Mexico Activities Association. He did post a 3.86 ERA in three pitching appearances, striking out 13 in nine innings.
In 2019, Romero batted. 319 and tied for second on the team in RBIs with 29 and posted a 3.99 ERA as the Horsemen reached the Class 3A semifinals.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.