ALBUQUERQUE — There are times when nothing works, when it’s all downhill, when all signs point to it not being your day.

For the Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball team, all of it and more was there in droves as Friday afternoon’s Class 3A state championship game unfolded.

Making their second finals appearance in as many years, the third-seeded Lady Braves were no match for No. 4 Tohatchi before about 12,000 fans in The Pit. SFIS missed 12 of its first 13 shots and had just as many turnovers as points until the final two minutes of the game.