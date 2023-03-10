Lady Braves guard Jordyn Henry, right, battles for a loose ball with Cougars guard Brooke Badonie, left, and guard WynterRose Sheka in the Class 3A final on Friday in The Pit in Albuquerque. Santa Fe Indian School lost 46-24 to Tohatchi. It is the second straight year the Lady Braves are state runners-up.
Lady Braves point guard Ali Oritiz, center, tries to fend off Cougars guards Marisa Denetso, left, and Kiana Bia in the Class 3A final in The Pit in Albuquerque. Santa Fe Indian School's lost 46-24 to Tohatchi.
ALBUQUERQUE — There are times when nothing works, when it’s all downhill, when all signs point to it not being your day.
For the Santa Fe Indian School girls basketball team, all of it and more was there in droves as Friday afternoon’s Class 3A state championship game unfolded.
Making their second finals appearance in as many years, the third-seeded Lady Braves were no match for No. 4 Tohatchi before about 12,000 fans in The Pit. SFIS missed 12 of its first 13 shots and had just as many turnovers as points until the final two minutes of the game.
The 46-24 loss doesn’t make for a failed season, Lady Braves coach Teri Morrison said.
“This was our year; we’re one of the two teams that made it,” she said. “A lot of people didn’t. … This was our year because we made it to the state finals for the second year in a row.”
SFIS spotted the Cougars a 10-point lead after one quarter, a margin that grew to 15 just before halftime.
That’s when Tohatchi coach Tanisha Bitsoi did something she rarely does during a game; look up at the scoreboard. Just as she headed back toward the locker room, she realized her team held SFIS to five points until Ali Ortiz hit a baseline 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in the half.
It gave the Cougars a 20-8 lead at the midway point.
“Obviously they’re a great team,” Bitsoi said. “To hold a team to five points says a lot about, defensively, how hard they worked because they wanted this so bad.”
The Lady Braves averaged 42 points a game during the regular season. They shot an anemic 22% in Friday's game, getting tagged for 20 turnovers on the official scorer’s sheet.
Morrison was at a loss to explain the reason except the obvious: Tohatchi is simply a very good team that got hot at the right time.
"They made us really uncomfortable because of their intensity, because of the magic I saw going on in their eyes," she said.
All season Morrison said her team’s biggest shortfall was not valuing the ball as much as she would have liked. Turnovers and bad passes led to a myriad of little mistakes. Haphazard possessions led to low-quality shots. Mounting miscues put pressure on the defense which, in turn, sometimes led to foul trouble and other headaches.
It all caught up to the Lady Braves on Friday.
Bitsoi said her team was perfectly suited for SFIS’s style, much the same way it was for top-seeded Robertson’s defensive pressure in a semifinal upset earlier in the week. It was the product of a brutal nondistrict schedule that piled up the losses and, on paper, made Tohatchi appear as if it were vulnerable.
Not even close.
Tohatchi had early losses to defending 5A champion Volcano Vista, two setbacks to 5A’s No. 2-seed Farmington, plus a loss to 2A’s top team, Escalante, and 4A’s No. 1 seed, Kirtland Central.
Come playoff time, the Cougars (24-9) were more like a collection of buzz saws who shredded their four tournament opponents by an average of 28.8 points. In many ways, beating SFIS wasn’t a huge surprise.
“They did to us what they did to Robertson,” Morrison said.
Morrison also had a message for anyone thinking her team’s second straight runner-up finish wasn’t quite enough.
“There’s going to be people saying a lot of different things,” she said. “Unless you’re in the arena with me, the opinion doesn’t really affect me much. What you guys didn’t see is [her players] kept trying. We had a great shoot-around, we’ve had a great week and [Friday] it just didn’t fall. It happens.”
NOTES: Emma Lewis had a team high 10 points for SFIS. No one else had more than five as Lewis had half of the team’s made field goals, finishing 5-for-13. Kaydence Riley scored the team’s first bucket in the opening quarter but she was ultimately held to three points with a game-high eight rebounds. … SFIS has lost each of its last four appearances in the state championship game and is now 3-5 in trips to the finals.