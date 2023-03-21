The grind for spring sports athletes is tough enough, considering they have two months to get in a season.
Now, take a few days away because of inclement weather, and the process becomes even tougher.
Take away even more, and the crisis deepens.
Northern New Mexico teams saw last weekend’s action in track and field, baseball, softball and tennis halted as a winter storm swept through the region. Tuesday offered more of the same, as most of the action set for the day was washed away by a second storm system that might linger, putting the rest of the week in jeopardy and tightening the crunch for games, meets and matches to be played before the regular season concludes at the end of April.
And that doesn’t even take into account practices that were shortened, moved indoors or just canceled because of a lack of participation during the past six days.
“It’s pretty frustrating,” said Capital baseball player Davian Lucero, a senior. “All I know is that we need to come back as a team and just work as a team and work at practice.”
Capital missed its fourth game in the past 10 days when its nondistrict game against Los Alamos on Tuesday was postponed because of rain, but that didn’t stop the Jaguars from getting out on the field. Head coach Nicholas Salazar held an intrasquad scrimmage and got six simulated innings out of it, with the teams tied at 10-all by the end of the day.
Still, the last hour was played in rain that came down harder as the innings passed. Salazar said getting pitchers time on the mound and players returning from the basketball team that reached the state tournament earlier this month was essential — especially with the District 5-5A season just 10 days away.
Capital was supposed to get three games at Santa Fe High’s round-robin tournament, but those were lost due to snow.
“If it’s clear and not too muddy, we’ll get out here,” Salazar said. “Thursday, we didn’t [play against Santa Fe High] and I came over here to cover our mound and dish [home plate] because we knew we had games Friday. But then came the snowstorm, so Friday and Saturday we did nothing. And then Monday we practiced and today, we tried to practice and get something in.”
Santa Fe High head track and field coach Peter Graham had his team out on the track Thursday and Friday, as well as Tuesday morning since the school is on spring break. He was disappointed the Robertson Blue Invitational in Albuquerque on Saturday was postponed, especially since it was sunny.
The timing of last week’s snowstorm didn’t help, especially with spring break on the horizon. He said there are some athletes who will miss out on two meets, as well as a week’s worth of practice. Graham added he has shortened practices, in part because he has so few participants as well as the cold weather.
“My thing is, we’re gonna practice unless there’s lightning,” Graham said. “We’ll pretty much be out there. When we’re in school, everybody else is going to be inside [when the weather turns bad] and there is no room for us to do anything.”
Alyssa Sandoval, a senior tennis player at Capital, said the inclement weather has had a significant impact on participation. She said the program was already trying to recruit prospective players to try out for the sport, but when practices and matches are rained out, they tend to not return once the weather clears up.
“That’s the hardest,” Sandoval said. “You’re telling them to come out for practice at 4 o’clock, and then they’re like, ‘It’s raining. We’re not gonna come.’ Then they finally come, and then you’re like, ‘Oh we have a match tomorrow and we really need you to play.’ They’re like, ‘Oh, no-no-no.’ ”
Sandoval was one of three players practicing with assistant coach Bruce Cottrell, who showed up 20 minutes early to mop up and dry the courts with the court rollers. Sandoval, the team’s No. 2 singles player, spent the 45-minute workout adding some spin to her second serve before calling it a day.
It was nice to have a chance to do that, Sandoval said, instead of doing individual drills indoors.
“The process is slower,” Sandoval said of her getting into a rhythm on the court. “My serves, we can do that. But when you have to do the forehands and the backhands, those are kinda suffering right now.”
Santa Fe Indian School head softball coach Oliver Torres saw the impact of missing so many games Tuesday when the Lady Braves traveled to Raton in order to get both teams’ District 2-3A opener in the books. The game was moved from Santa Fe to Raton because of the impending rain, and SFIS played its fourth and fifth games in a sweep of the Lady Tigers.
Torres said the Lady Braves schedule was supposed to pick up last week once the girls basketball team finished its season. Players from that team came to the softball field and got a couple of practices and a game in before losing out on any activity over the weekend.
Torres was especially disappointed because he felt the field of teams for the Lady Braves Invitational was going to challenge his team. Instead, he foresees a weekly schedule of three to four games to get to the 26-game maximum for the season.
Torres said the best solution is to hit up the teams scheduled for the tournament for games that can benefit both teams.
“We need to make up three games with one or two of those teams,” Torres said. “Having all of our games under our belt for the state tournament is very important, especially for seeding.”
Capital head softball coach Dennis Hernandez said he feels fortunate his district schedule, which is filled with weekend doubleheaders, gives him a chance to make up some of the games lost from last weekend’s Roseanne Noedel Memorial Tournament at St. Michael’s and Tuesday’s rainout with Taos. That game with the Lady Tigers will be made up next week and the teams will also play a doubleheader, which alleviates the strain on his squad.
Hernandez said his focus the rest of this week is on pitching. He had most of his varsity team in Capital’s auxiliary gymnasium in throwing sessions to get their arms ready for the district season. The pitching need became more acute because the Lady Jaguars will be missing ace Athena Grimley for the rest of this week and potentially next week.
“I think we’re going to be in good shape going against these next few teams,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez’s optimism was a silver lining in what has been near constant dark skies hovering over Northern New Mexico teams. The only way for those clouds to lift is for the real ones hovering over the region to disappear.