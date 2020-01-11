Boys basketball
Tucumcari 73, Santa Fe Prep 52
What happened: The Rattlers jumped out to a 9-0 lead Saturday and played the waiting game after that. Prep was still within 45-37 entering the fourth quarter when it decided to change up defenses to force turnovers. Instead, Tucumcari outscored the Blue Griffins 28-15 the rest of the way. Also hurting the Prep cause was losing junior Sam Cooper to fouls in the fourth.
“You try and make a run, and sometimes it goes the other way around,” Prep head coach Joe Vigil said. “We need to do a better job defensively and on the glass.”
Standouts: Finn Coles led Prep with 27 point, while the Rattlers had a quartet of double-digit scorers. Sophomore Jesus Ramos had a team-high 20 points, Robert Hartmann added 15, Tehron Lampkins scored 14 and Alexander Lujan contributed 10.
What’s next: Prep (4-4) plays host to Academy for Technology and the Classics on Tuesday.
Pecos 86, Dulce 44
What happened: The Panthers made homecoming a good one, as they used a 27-14 scoring run in the second quarter to open a 50-23 halftime lead in Louis G. Sanchez Memorial Gynmnasium. Anight after missing 19 of 21 3-pointers, Pecos was much more efficient against the Hawks with a 6-for-13 performance. The Panthers also dominated the glass with 38 rebounds.
Standouts: Xavier Padilla scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half and hit a pair of 3s in the process. Ismael Villegas, meanwhile, had 18 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Anthony Armijo added 12 points and was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.
What's next: Pecos (13-1) travels to Pojoaque Valley on Tuesday.
Girls basketball
Capital 43, Taos 21
What happened: The good news was that the Lady Jaguars held Taos scoreless in the second quarter of a nondistrict game in Edward. A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. However, Capital only managed a Rebecca Sorensen bucket in that span that made it 12-5 at the half. The offense picked up in the third quarter, as the Lady Jaguars built a 28-11 lead.
Standouts: Sorensen finished with a team-high 13 points, while Ethena Silva added eight. Taos was paced by Dahnyell Martinez's six points.
What's next: Capital (5-9) plays host to Bernalillo on Wednesday. Taos (4-7) plays at Pecos on Tuesday.
