Santa Fe High’s Henry Lyons competes in the preliminary boys 500-yard freestyle in the State Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. He was won of three Demons swimmers who had strong performances Saturday.
Los Alamos’ Anne Wetteland leads the pack in the preliminary girls 100-yard butterfly in the State Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. On Saturday, she won the 50 freestyle sprint and the 100 butterfly.
Los Alamos’ Duncan Henderson leads the pack in the preliminary boys 200-yard medley at the State Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. He won the event Saturday, nearly three seconds faster than the runner-up.
ALBUQUERQUE — Santa Fe High’s boys finished fifth and a number of local entrants reached the winner’s podium in Saturday’s finals of the State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.
Getting outstanding performances from Henry Lyons, Elias Gibson and Nick Stadick, the Demons accumulated 151.5 points to threaten the state’s top teams at the two-day meet. Eldorado took home the blue trophy with Los Alamos finishing third, but Santa Fe High’s effort was one of this year’s best storylines.
The Demons’ trio, along with Derique Garcia, helped the 200-yard individual medley relay team take fifth. Stadick, Lyons and Gibson also made the winners’ podium in their individual events.
Stadick tied for fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle, six seconds off the pace of overall winner Nolan Arnholt of Eldorado. Stadick would go on to finish in fifth in the 100 freestyle in a time of 49 seconds flat, 1.79 seconds behind first-place Zenon McCluhan of Farmington.
Lyons was fourth and Gibson two spots behind in the 200 medley, a race dominated by Duncan Henderson of Los Alamos. Henderson touched the wall in 1:52.60, nearly three seconds faster than runner-up Shep Camp of Academy. Lyons swam a 25.81 split in the fly and a 28.58 split in the freestyle, topping his entry time by almost three seconds.
Gibson was sixth, shaving more than seven seconds off the time that got him a spot at the state meet. He came back and finished sixth in the 100 breaststroke, edging Jacob Duran of St. Michael’s by just .02 of a second. Duran trailed him by .3 of a second at the midway point but got within a fingertip of Gibson when they got to the finish.
Lyons posted another four-place finish in the marathon 500 free. He was 10.2 seconds behind the winner, Eldorado’s Arnholt, swimming his fastest leg on his first trip down the pool. He only had two of 10 splits surpass 30 seconds.
Henderson was a two-time winner for Los Alamos, also breezing to a win in the 100 backstroke by more than four seconds.
The top girls swimmers from the area were Anna Wetteland of Los Alamos and Raylee Hunt of St. Michael’s. Wetteland cruised to an impressive win in the 50 freestyle sprint, touching the wall in 23.23 seconds — 1.20 seconds before a second-place dead heat of Sophia Pieck (Los Alamos) and Ava Schlosser (Cleveland).
Wetteland had a nearly two-second winning margin in the 100 butterfly while Hunt pulled away for an easy win in the 100 breaststroke. She led by .2 seconds at the turn before extending it on the way home. She also finished fifth in the 100 freestyle, four spots behind Pieck of Los Alamos.
Santa Fe High’s made the podium twice, doing so in the 100 breaststroke and 50 free.
Nearly all of Santa Fe’s entrants from St. Michael’s, Santa Fe Prep and Santa Fe High are products of the Beast Aquatics club team coached by Tomas Duran. That included Hunt, Sallah, Lyons, Stadick, Gibson and Duran — all of whom finished in the top eight in at least one race. Others included Nico Roth (Prep), Ella Tyroler and Nina Lyons (both Santa Fe High).