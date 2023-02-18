ALBUQUERQUE — Santa Fe High’s boys finished fifth and a number of local entrants reached the winner’s podium in Saturday’s finals of the State Swimming and Diving Championships at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.

Getting outstanding performances from Henry Lyons, Elias Gibson and Nick Stadick, the Demons accumulated 151.5 points to threaten the state’s top teams at the two-day meet. Eldorado took home the blue trophy with Los Alamos finishing third, but Santa Fe High’s effort was one of this year’s best storylines.

The Demons’ trio, along with Derique Garcia, helped the 200-yard individual medley relay team take fifth. Stadick, Lyons and Gibson also made the winners’ podium in their individual events.