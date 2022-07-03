The Santa Fe Fuego’s promising season hit a bit of a snag this week — and its name was Trinidad.
The two teams played five straight games, but the Triggers won the first three of the series before the Fuego pulled out an 11-8 on Saturday with a six-run bottom of the ninth.
The Achilles’ heel for the Fuego — pitching — was at the heart of the losing skid. The Triggers scored 61 runs in the first three games, including a dominating 31-6 win Tuesday. It was the second-most runs ever surrendered by Fuego pitching, with the Roswell Invaders scoring 32 runs in a 32-9 win on May 29, 2016. It was also the second-worst three-game stretch by Fuego pitching since allowing 62 runs to the Triggers in 2016.
The good news for the Fuego: Sunday is the last time they see Trinidad this season. At 13-9, they are holding on to the last playoff spot in the Mountain Division — 21/2 games ahead of the Invaders.
The Santa Fe High boys basketball program will hold its second annual Swing 4 The Team golf tournament Aug. 6 at Marty Sanchez Links de
Santa Fe. Cost is $125 per player or $500 per team, with a golf cart lunch and gifts a part of the cost. The tournament is a scramble format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Mulligans will be sold at three for $10 throughout the tournament.
Registration deadline is July 20.
Santa Fe Indian School 2022 graduate Kyle Suina has been selected to participate in the 2022 Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase. The event is for the top 50 Native American high school players who also maintained a high grade-point average and “is seen as a leader for our next generation,” according his acceptance letter.
The showcase takes place July 15-17 in Atlanta, and players will be coached by current and former Major League Baseball players and coaches. Also, recruiters from many colleges and professional organizations to watch the showcase game on July 17th.
Suina, a catcher, was second on the team with a .442 batting average with one home run and 31 RBIs, which was second-best on the squad. Suina will attend Lamar (Colo.) Community College, where he will play for the Antelopes.
Santa Fe Indian School also is holding a baseball and softball tournament July 29-31 for 18-and-under teams. Cost is $200 per team with a roster limit of 15 players. Three games are guaranteed and there will be a double-elimination tournament.
Oliver Torres, the head softball coach at SFIS, said Thursday there were eight baseball and four softball teams registered so far. The tournament is a fundraiser SFIS athletics. For more information, call Torres at 505-699-7749.