New Mexico Athletics Spending

The trial against former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs, shown in 2017, is scheduled to begin today. Krebs faces multiple counts of felony embezzlement related to his alleged spending of tens of thousands of dollars of public money to cover the losses from a failed golfing fundraising trip to Scotland in 2015.

 Susan Montoya Bryan/Associated Press file photo

The criminal case against former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs will, in sports parlance, kick off Monday morning in an Albuquerque court room just a short drive from the venues he lorded over for 11 years.

The man credited with launching the head coaching career of Urban Meyer and coaxing Steve Alford to leave the Big Ten to lead the Lobos faces multiple counts of felony embezzlement after allegedly spending tens of thousands of dollars of public money to cover the losses from a failed golfing fundraising trip to Scotland in 2015.

The trial is slated to take five days, with jury selection and possible opening statements Monday.

