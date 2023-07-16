The trial against former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs, shown in 2017, is scheduled to begin today. Krebs faces multiple counts of felony embezzlement related to his alleged spending of tens of thousands of dollars of public money to cover the losses from a failed golfing fundraising trip to Scotland in 2015.
The criminal case against former University of New Mexico athletic director Paul Krebs will, in sports parlance, kick off Monday morning in an Albuquerque court room just a short drive from the venues he lorded over for 11 years.
The man credited with launching the head coaching career of Urban Meyer and coaxing Steve Alford to leave the Big Ten to lead the Lobos faces multiple counts of felony embezzlement after allegedly spending tens of thousands of dollars of public money to cover the losses from a failed golfing fundraising trip to Scotland in 2015.
The trial is slated to take five days, with jury selection and possible opening statements Monday.
If convicted, Krebs faces more than a decade in jail and a five-figure fine.
The prosecution’s witness list of 20 people includes former UNM President Robert Frank and both past and present UNM athletics department officials. Among them is former UNM athletics administrator Koke McKamey, one of the people who had an all-expenses paid trip on the now-infamous Scotland venture.
Krebs, 66, was initially charged with seven counts of embezzlement in a grand jury indictment. The state has since dropped five of those counts, including four that were dismissed in June over insufficient evidence to prove Krebs demonstrated criminal intent while committing the acts.
The roots of the Krebs case began in 2014 when he contracted with a travel agency to book a golfing excursion for 24 people, a six-night trip that would include stops at some of the country’s most famous courses. With a sticker price of $250,000, the 24 slots would then be sold to respective boosters as a means to raise funds for the UNM athletic department.
Krebs authorized an initial down payment of $50,000 to the travel agency but had difficulty filling the available spots. He allegedly used school funds to cover a shortfall of approximately $64,000, then attempted cover up his misdeeds in the months and years that followed.
He is accused of secretly arranging a five-figure payment to UNM’s fundraising arm to cover some of the losses; a payment he claimed came from an anonymous booster.
It all came in the wake of several high-profile financial missteps within the athletic department during Krebs’ watch, such as a $450,000 buyout of fired football coach Mike Locksley, a failed multimillion dollar naming rights deal for The Pit and legal battles over the misuse of public funds by a former men’s basketball assistant coach.
The financial culture surrounding Krebs’ 2017 retirement was that of a department rife with overspending and operating in the red, characteristics that led to the school eliminating four team sports as a cost-cutting measure a year after Krebs vacated his position.
Counts 1 and 2 on the initial indictment remain active. The first claims Krebs used public funds in June 2015 to cover the $24,500 expense of three non-UNM employees on the Scotland trip. A second-degree felony, it carries a basic sentence of nine years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Count 2 is a third-degree felony that carries a three-year jail sentence with a maximum fine of $5,000. It alleges he used $13,625 in UNM funds during the summer of 2015 to pay the Lobo Club for its initial down payment to the travel agency, Anthony Travel.
Attempts to reach representatives for Krebs and the Attorney General’s office seeking comment were not immediately returned. Assistant AG Andrew Coffing is serving as prosecuting attorney while Paul J. Kennedy is listed in Krebs’ defense.