Leave work a little early Wednesday, pick up a few snacks from the gas station on your way out of town and make the drive to the John A. Wilson Complex in Las Vegas, N.M.
You’re welcome.
That night, the New Mexico Highlands basketball team, off to a 7-2 start thanks to its buzzer-beating win over Westminster (Utah) on Saturday night, will host Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival Colorado School of Mines (6-3, 4-1).
Yeah, yeah the Cowboys are coached by Capital grad Mike Dominguez. Yes, they have locals like Antonio Lovato, Mario Archuleta and an injured D.J. Bustos on the roster.
What they also have what is perhaps the best 1-2 guard combo in all of NCAA Division II. Senior Raquan Mitchell and junior Sammy Barnes-Thompkins are averaging 50 points between them.
A 6-foot-3 guard from Miami, Mitchell landed at NMHU after previous stops at Memphis and Colorado State. He’s averaging 23.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and has a team-high 29 assists.
Even better is the 6-3 Barnes-Thompkins out of Phoenix. A transfer who started his career at Boston College, he’s currently fourth in Division II with a 26.3 scoring average. He nailed a coast-to-coast floater at the buzzer to beat Westminster and his game mirrors that of Mitchell in that they can both shoot the 3 and drive with abandon to the cup.
If ever you had an excuse to see small school college hoops, this is it.
u u u
Don’t look now, but Española Valley graduate Lisa Villareal might have the best girls basketball team in Class 5A. The Lady Hawks are 5-0 after a 79-41 win Friday over Albuquerque High.
How impressive is Volcano Vista? They are allowing just 43 points per game and beating teams by an average of 25 points. The closest margin of victory was the season-opening 59-49 win over La Cueva.
This could be the start of an impressive run for the program, as its two best players are sophomores — 5-foot-10 guard Natalia Chavez and 5-4 Jaelyn Bates. Then again, it’s not like the 13-year run under Villareal, who previous coached at her alma mater and Capital, has not been full of success. The Lady Hawks have won three state titles in the last seven seasons, and more blue trophies look like they are on the horizon.
u u u
Rice Krispies for the big man and his roommate.
Tropical Skittles in the blue bag for the role player.
Original Skittles in the red bag for the power forward.
While the talent is strong this season for the University of New Mexico men’s basketball team, the snack game is even stronger as players have started to make their favorite treats a postgame routine when visiting with the media. Starting small forward Makuach Maluach got things rolling last week when he brought his tropical Skittles to the podium.
His teammates took notice, so a few days later backup post player Corey Manigault showed up at practice with a package of the original flavor.
“I’m a Skittles guy and I really like the tropical kind, but I’ll let ‘Kuach have those,” Manigault said. “But it’s serious business, you know?”
After Saturday’s win over New Mexico State, JaQuan Lyle sat at the postgame media podium with an unopened package of rice crispy treats. It’s a favorite snack for both he and his roommate, Carlton Bragg.
u u u
Spring seems so far away, but there have been some changes on the coaching front for spring sports. Larry Chavez, the assistant superintendent of activities and athletics/school support at Santa Fe Public Schools, announced on Saturday that Dennis Hernandez was hired as the head softball coach at Capital. He replaces Sig Rivera, who resigned after four years with the program, and was an assistant under Rivera during that time.
He takes over a program that went 11-13 last year and won 38 games in Rivera’s last three years.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe Prep has been looking for a head baseball coach since Frank Lucero resigned this month, saying he was working on his master’s degree. He was the sole head coach last year, leading Prep to a 2-15 record in its first season in Class 3A. Prior to that, he shared duties with Mark Bixby the previous two seasons.
The Blue Griffins struggled with the step up in competition and will become a co-op independent team with Monte del Sol in 2021.
u u u
The New Mexico School for the Deaf girls basketball team is off to its best start in more than a decade after defeating Phoenix Day School for the Deaf, 29-17, to win its own Roadrunner Classic Saturday night. The Lady Roadrunners’ success has been tied to the inside-outside duo of Mya Malone and Victoria Baca. Malone had 12 points in the championship game, while Baca added six.
NMSD will get a chance to avenge its only loss of the season on Tuesday at Academy for Technology and the Classics. The Phoenix won, 32-15, in Larson Gymnasium, but are missing four players for the Christmas break.
u u u
UNM’s board of regents has approved a proposal to expand the seating area at Santa Ana Star Field, the home of the school’s baseball team. It would more than double the facility’s capacity from 1,000 to 2,250.
The $631,603 project would extend the seating area to the far end of each team’s dugout. The current configuration has bleacher seating behind home plate, ending just shy of the entrance to each dugout.
Athletic director Eddie Nunez said the project must get state approval before moving forward, but doesn’t anticipate any issues before work begins after the 2020 season wraps up next spring. The expansion should be done before the Lobos open camp next fall.
UNM’s rationale for the additional seats is simple: The Lobos could, conceivably, go undefeated and finish the regular season ranked No. 1 in the country but still be forced to go on the road for the NCAA sub-regionals because Santa Ana Star Field does not meet the minimal requirements set forth by the NCAA. Isotopes Park is not a viable alternative given the scheduling demands on its primary tenants, the Isotopes and soccer’s New Mexico United.
Adding lights at Star Field a few years ago was a must, but after the seating expansion the next minimal improvements must be an expanded press box and a locker room for visiting teams.
