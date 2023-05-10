The boys of summer have a new home.

For the first time in its history, the state baseball tournament will be played almost entirely at the sprawling Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Regional Sports Complex, a five-field, all-turf facility that has been home to club baseball and city league softball of a number of years.

While the facility might be a new venture for fans, it’s a familiar sight for players who’ve played off-season ball long before any of them reached the high school level.

