For the first time in its history, the state baseball tournament will be played almost entirely at the sprawling Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Regional Sports Complex, a five-field, all-turf facility that has been home to club baseball and city league softball of a number of years.
While the facility might be a new venture for fans, it’s a familiar sight for players who’ve played off-season ball long before any of them reached the high school level.
The quarterfinal rounds for Class 2A through 5A will take place Thursday, with the first games in all four levels starting at 10 a.m.
For area contender St. Michael’s, it marks the first time the Horsemen will have been on the field in nearly two weeks. One of the top-four seeds in 3A, they had a bye through last weekend’s first round.
Lying in wait is 11th-seeded East Mountain, a first-round upset winner over West Las Vegas. The Timberwolves (15-12) survived the state’s toughest district to get into the playoffs as an at-large club. They rallied back from a 1-0 deficit last weekend at No. 6 West Las Vegas, winning the final two games by scoring 25 runs to keep things going.
It will be a rematch of the season opener for both teams way back on Feb. 28, a 14-3 Horsemen win in Sandia Park that kickstarted a run to the District 2-3A title for St. Michael’s. The top seed in last year’s tournament, the Horsemen aren’t quite as deep on the mound but they still have the lineup capable of making a deep run this week.
“Every team is different and this group, they’ve responded by making adjustments all year,” said St. Michael’s coach Augie Ruiz. “We’ve probably had more talented teams with stronger arms we could just roll out there, but this group has a lot of guys who can get the job done.”
The Horsemen (17-9) would potentially face defending champion New Mexico Military (21-4). The Colts are the No. 2 seed behind district rival and No. 1 Sandia Prep (17-6).
All four of Thursday’s 3A quarterfinals will be on Field 3. That includes No. 5 Robertson (16-7) facing No. 4 Cobre (18-5). The Cardinals have won four straight by a combined score of 56-1. They’re looking to erase the memory of last season’s untimely exit from the tournament.
With a wildfire forcing much of Las Vegas to flee this time one year ago, the Cardinals entered the quarterfinals without more than a couple days’ worth of practices and were immediately eliminated. A win Thursday would set up a potential showdown with No. 1 Sandia Prep in Friday’s semifinals.
Both Los Alamos and Pojoaque Valley were eliminated in last weekend’s 4A tournament, leaving the entire bracket devoid of local teams. The same can be said of 5A, which did not include either Santa Fe High or Capital.
St. Pius is the defending 4A champion but the Spartans are seeded third behind district rival Grants.
The 5A field has Rio Rancho at No. 1, but half of the Rams’ side of the bracket has teams that scored first-round upsets. Rio Grande won the final two games at Las Cruces to advance as the No. 9 seed while No. 12 Piedra Vista moved into the quarterfinals after No. 5 Cleveland was forced to forfeit its opening round win for violating the state’s pitch limit rule.
It leaves Piedra Vista facing No. 4 Volcano Vista. The other side of the bracket has No. 2 La Cueva and No. 3 Carlsbad facing a potential semifinal matchup.
The 2A field has No. 5 McCurdy (18-4) facing No. 4 Rehoboth (17-6) on Thursday afternoon. The winner likely gets No. 1 Santa Rosa (21-3) in Friday’s semifinals.
NOTES
All but two state tournament games over the next three days will be played at the complex. The only exceptions are Saturday’s championships for 4A and 5A, both of which will be played at the University of New Mexico’s Santa Ana Star Field. Isotopes Park will not be used this year. ... Parking at the complex is usually a mess, so fans are asked to plan accordingly. There is overflow parking available at the adjacent APS football stadium, although it’s not a close walk to the front entrance. … The only games not to The Horsemen have not played a game under the lights all season. Thursday’s game starts at 7 p.m.