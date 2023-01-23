The University of New Mexico’s reemergence into the Top 25 was greeted with a painful double-overtime loss on the road against Nevada on Monday night.

The Lobos (18-3 overall, 5-3 Mountain West) fell victim to a questionable call at the end of the second OT in a 97-94 loss to the Wolf Pack and former UNM coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal.

Collectively, the pair is undefeated in seven games against the Lobos since they took over Nevada’s program. They got win No. 7 thanks in large part to a call that enraged current Lobos coach Richard Pitino.

