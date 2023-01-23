New Mexico guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. shoots over Nevada forward Tré Coleman during the first half of Monday’s game in Reno, Nev. Nevada won 97-94 in double overtime. Mashburn, the Mountain West player of the week, scored a career-high 33 points in the loss.
New Mexico forward Morris Udeze’s shot is blocked by Nevada center Will Baker during the first half of Monday’s game in Reno, Nev. Udeze and teammate Jaelen House each had double-doubles; Udeze with 16 points and 10 rebounds, House with 17 points and 10 assists.
Tom R. Smedes/The Associated Press
Tom R. Smedes/The Associated Press
New Mexico guard Jaelen House shoots as Nevada's Daniel Foster attempts to block during the second half of Monday's game in Reno, Nev.
The University of New Mexico’s reemergence into the Top 25 was greeted with a painful double-overtime loss on the road against Nevada on Monday night.
The Lobos (18-3 overall, 5-3 Mountain West) fell victim to a questionable call at the end of the second OT in a 97-94 loss to the Wolf Pack and former UNM coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal.
Collectively, the pair is undefeated in seven games against the Lobos since they took over Nevada’s program. They got win No. 7 thanks in large part to a call that enraged current Lobos coach Richard Pitino.
UNM appeared to get the stop it needed in a 94-all game with 24 seconds left when forward Morris Udeze secured a rebound off a missed Nevada shot.
As he tried to free himself and get the ball to an open teammate, Udeze was called for a flagrant foul when officials determined he threw an elbow that made contact with Wolf Pack guard Daniel Foster.
Nevada got two free throws and possession of the ball with 16 seconds remaining. Three made free throws later; UNM had one last shot to tie it. A last-second 3-point try by Jaelen House was well off the mark as Nevada students stormed the court to celebrate their team’s biggest win of the season.
Pitino was in no mood to talk about the flagrant foul during his postgame appearance on KKOB-FM radio, saying the discussion he had with his players immediately after the game was “between us,” and that he “couldn’t tell” if Udeze was fouled.
Replays appeared to show Foster fouled Udeze a split second before the Lobos forward extended his left arm in Foster’s direction while clutching the ball under his right.
“It is what it is,” Pitino said. “It’s a break that didn’t go our way.”
Nevada (16-5, 6-2) got 28 points from center Will Baker and a combined 42 from Jarod Lucas and Kenon Blackshear. It offset a career night from Lobos guard Jamal Mashburn Jr.
Named the Mountain West player of the week earlier Monday, Mashburn poured in a career-high 33 points. He mixed in an array of mid-range jumpers with three 3-pointers and a perfect night in eight tries at the free throw line.
Udeze and House each had double-doubles; Udeze with 16 points and 10 rebounds, House with 17 points and 10 assists.
The Lobos, whose three losses have all come as a ranked team, started the day by learning they’d been voted back into the The Associated Press poll, garnering enough votes to get No. 25.
They certainly had their chances to put the game away earlier. They opened their biggest lead of the night, 87-82, late in the first overtime and had a chance to extend it further. Udeze missed a free throw and Javonte Johnson secured the offensive rebound. They failed to capitalize when House was called for a five-second violation while trying to inbound the ball on the sideline.
The Wolf Pack rallied to tie it and force a second overtime.
“Can’t turn it over,” Pitino said. “We’ve got to cut, we’ve got to set cutters. We didn’t execute and that’s on me.”
It was close the entire way. Neither team led by more than five points and there were 16 lead changes with 22 ties.
Nevada got into an early habit of exploiting its size advantage inside as Baker scored 13 of the Wolf Pack’s first 19 points with the other six going to the 6-6 Blackshear. Blackshear was guarded by House, but Nevada’s adjustment allowed Blackshear to get leverage in the low post instead of setting up outside.
The Lobos countered with the ever-reliable Mashburn. With House held mostly in check during the first half, Mashburn carried the way and quickly reached the 20-point mark for the seventh time in the last nine games.
Pitino said his club wasn’t at its best on the offensive end.
“Yeah, we’ve got to be offensively a little bit more intelligent,” he said. “We were just ducking our head and — I keep telling our guys and they don’t trust me because we’re scoring a lot and we’re obviously 18-3 now, but we’ve got to get better with our flow. We’re just stopping, we’re just trying to go 1-on-1 and people are sitting in the gaps.”
Monday’s loss drops the Lobos out of a four-way tie for second place in the Mountain West. They entered the day a game out of first place, knotted with Nevada, Utah State and Boise State.
“In all three of our losses we fought, we’ve been right there,” Pitino said.
NOTES
Monday’s game was broadcast on CBS Sports Network, and it wasn’t the greatest of nights for the guys in the production truck. When showing the players’ photos for the starting lineups just before tipoff, they misidentified UNM’s Josiah Allick and Jevonte Johnson. Their names were right; the head shots were of two players who were definitely not Lobos.
To top that off, the running scoreboard at the bottom of the screen showed the wrong record for UNM for part of the second half. The Lobos were 18-2 coming into the game; the ticker had them at 18-4.