When Jordan Torres was just a precocious freshman, sitting on the bench watching Santa Fe Indian School play for the Class 3A title in 2019, she thought it was just the beginning.
Here she is, three years later, finally getting the chance to play in The Pit on the team for which she was destined to play.
When the Lady Braves held off Socorro 50-45 in the 3A quarterfinals Tuesday night, it completed a journey to fulfill the promise she and fellow senior Cameron Conners shared as bench players, unaware of the journey they would take.
On Thursday, they will take to Bob King Court as starters when the third-seeded Lady Braves play No. 2 Tohatchi in the second semifinal at 3:30 p.m. in The Pit. The winner will advance to the 3A championship game against the winner of a 9:30 a.m. semifinal between No. 5 Crownpoint and No. 1 Las Vegas Robertson.
Torres is no stranger to playing big games in the state’s signature arena — she was a reserve on Española Valley’s 4A runner-up squad that lost to Gallup in April 2021. She and Conners played for the Sundevils when SFIS shuttered its athletic program for the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the goose bumps she will have will be just like when she was a freshman.
“There is so much adrenaline,” Torres said moments after beating the Lady Warriors. “When we were last there, my freshman year, I was on the bench, but it was amazing to be there.”
This time, Torres will have more of a direct impact on the outcome. She comes in as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 12.2 points per game, and coming off a 16-point performance against Socorro.
Torres hit a pair of big 3-pointers during a 22-point outburst in the third quarter that turned a 24-21 halftime deficit into a 43-35 lead late in the quarter. It took a closing five-point run by fellow senior Taryn Aguilar to pull out the win, but the seniors came up big down the stretch.
The trio of Aguilar, Conners and Torres scored all but the first two of SFIS’ 29 second-half points. Aguilar and Conners both played with four fouls in the final three minutes of the game.
“I thought Taryn and Cam played big down the stretch,” asid Lady Braves head coach Patricia Chavez.
On the other side of the bracket, Crownpoint takes on a Robertson team that has beaten its first two state tournament foes (Raton and Thoreau) by an average of 35.5 points.
That’s an improvement over the 26.1 scoring margin the Lady Cardinals enjoyed in the regular season. However, Crownpoint is playing its best ball down the stretch, having won its past six and 13 of its past 15.
That includes a pair of wins over two-time defending champion Navajo Prep, including a 39-34 quarterfinal win Tuesday. The Lady Eagles also downed Tohatchi 44-28 in the District 1-3A championship game, showing they might be the perfect foil to Robertson as it strives for a third final appearance in the last four years.
