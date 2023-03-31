Plenty has changed around Isotopes Park the last two decades.

From the stadium’s grand opening in 2003, the bullpens have moved behind the fences, protective netting has been installed from foul pole to foul pole, a giant new scoreboard has gone up in left, and even the trademark hill in center has been bulldozed.

About the only thing that hasn’t changed is the gaudy orange and brown striped carpet in the team’s clubhouse. It has survived three major league affiliations and hundreds of players over the years.