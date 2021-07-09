Wrestling
Derik Ortiz, junior, Pecos
Derik Ortiz could count his 2021 season as groundbreaking. A year after becoming the school’s third individual champion, Ortiz became its first repeat champion when he defended his Class 1A/3A 195-pound title with a pin of Socorro’s Caden Moreland in the second period of the championship match. It completed a 12-0 record for the shortened 2021 season and he has not lost a match in more than a year. Ortiz also was motivated by the breast cancer battle of Linda Montaño, the wife and assistant coach to Mike Montaño.
“Him and Missus Mo put in so much work with me, it just means the world to me,” Ortiz said after winning the state title.
Boys basketball
Cruz Martinez, senior, Santa Fe High
It was a trying year for the Demons. After tragically losing star player Fedonta “JB” White in 2020, it was up to Martinez to help guide the program. He was an All-District 5-5A performer as the point guard on a team that finished tied atop the district standings for the third straight year. It was enough to help Santa Fe High make its sixth straight big-school state tournament appearance. Martinez scored a team-high 15 points in his final prep game — a 60-49 loss to eventual Class 5A champion Rio Rancho Cleveland. It capped a prep career in which he played on a state runner-up team as a sophomore and three district championship squads.
Girls basketball
Trinity Herrera, senior, Pecos
Her scoring output was lower and she grabbed fewer rebounds than in 2019-20, but Trinity Herrera’s impact was almost immeasurable. She scored 17.1 points and had 5.3 rebounds per game in 2021, but she also led the team with 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest. She was the heart and soul of the Lady Panthers’ defensive juggernaut that didn’t allow a team to break the 50-point barrier until the Class 2A championship game. Her absence during a 12-minute period allowed Lordsburg to overcome an eight-point deficit and take a 52-47 lead when she returned with less than 4 minutes left. Herrera guided Pecos on a closing 14-3 run to win 61-55 and help the team capture its second state title in three years, finishing with a 25-point, 10-steal performance.
Boys Swimming and diving
Orion Henderson, junior, Los Alamos
Just like the constellation that bears his first name, Henderson has been as constant for the Hilltoppers in the pool. He won the 500-yard freestyle event at the State Swimming and Diving Championships for the second straight year, posting a winning time of 4 minutes, 35.37 seconds that was 9 seconds faster than runner-up Ethan Manske of St. Michael’s. He added another blue medal in the 200 individual medley, and his winning time of 1:50.69 was just 2.68 seconds shy of the state record set two years ago. Henderson highlighted a championship performance by Los Alamos, which won the state title with 396 points — 81 more than runner-up Albuquerque Eldorado.
Girls Swimming and diving
Sophia Gossum, junior, Santa Fe Prep
Sophia Gossum, a junior, was a one-woman wrecking crew as she helped the Blue Griffins to a third straight small-school swimming and diving title. She scored 32 of her team’s 44 with a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a fourth in the 100 free. Gossum also was a part of the team’s 11th-place 200 freestyle medley relay team that scored 10 points. Her time of 24.96 seconds in the 50 was less than half a second off the winning pace of Sarah Gormley from Las Cruces, while she completed the 100-yard freestyle in 54.55 seconds. It came on the heels of a sophomore season in which Gossum took second in the 50 and 100 free that cemented her contender status in both of those races. No doubt, you can pencil her in as one of the top swimmers in the state next year.
