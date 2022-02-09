They came for a matchup of Class 3A heavyweights, stayed through a lockdown and left with a clear understanding that we all have at least one more sequel lying in wait over the course of the next four weeks.
Riding the momentum of an attacking defense that forced 30 turnovers, the top-ranked Robertson girls basketball team headed back up Interstate 25 on Wednesday night with a 43-38 road win at second-ranked Santa Fe Indian School.
At 19-1 overall and 5-0 in District 2-3A, the Cardinals have reduced their magic number to one for clinching the regular season title and an automatic bid to the 3A state tournament.
“We know we have a good team, and we know we’ll probably see [Santa Fe Indian] again somewhere,” said Robertson senior Jayden Jenkins. “This is a good win for us, but it’s good that we had a tight game. Everyone had to be focused right to the very end.”
Until Wednesday’s game, the Cardinals had played six straight games where the winning margin was at least 23 points. This season, all but four of their games have been decided by double digits.
“Makes me a better coach to be active in games like this,” said Robertson coach Jose Medina. “Close games only make you tougher because it’s someone else testing you. The other team keeps you sharp.”
The only glitch in Wednesday’s game came late in the first half when SFIS Superintendent Christie Abeyta addressed the crowd during a timeout. She implored the fans to remain calm because the entire campus had just been placed on lockdown while city and tribal police conducted what she described as a “safety sweep” of the campus.
She said no one was allowed to leave the gym, and fans were instructed not to walk by the Pueblo Pavilion’s floor-to-ceiling windows along the concourse until police were done with their investigation.
She allowed the game to resume and within a matter of minutes the focus was back on the court. It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Abeyta again addressed the crowd and told fans the lockdown had been lifted.
“It was just a couple of unauthorized people who were not staff or students and not were not cleared to be on campus,” Abeyta said. “It was never a safety issue, but we did the lockdown until the police found the people.”
As for the game itself, Robertson led 19-10 in the first half before the Lady Braves (14-5, 3-2) used a 9-0 run to tie it on a low-post bucket by Cameron Conners four minutes before intermission. SFIS never did take the lead, using a 9-0 run of their own in the second half to regain control.
All but assured of the district title and, in all likelihood the top overall seed in the 3A state tournament, Robertson’s only obstacle between now and March is staying healthy and keeping its best players on the floor.
For just a brief moment there was an example of how fragile things can be when Jenkins, who finished with a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds, came up limping as she battled for a rebound in the third quarter.
“Just staying healthy is our goal,” Medina said. “That’s always a big thing this time of year. One bad fall can change everything.”
For the record, Jenkins said she was fine.
Also for the record, both Jenkins and Medina said there’s no real comparison between this Robertson team and the one that went 29-2 and won the state title three years ago.
“That team, in the huddles during timeouts, I was looking up at all of them,” Medina said. “This team doesn’t have near the height but it plays with its own style of heart. It has its own identity and chemistry. That other team was big on seniors. This one has leaders from every class and they all contribute in their own way. Both teams are special, but comparing them isn’t really possible.”
After a pause, he added, “As long as we both win, that is.”
NOTES
Down by 10 early in the fourth quarter, SFIS was within 41-35 in the final three minutes but didn’t get any closer until Jordan Torres drained a 30-foot bomb with 40 seconds left to make it a five-point game. She later missed a 10-foot runner in the lane that would have cut it to 43-40 with 20 seconds left. ... Torres had a game-high 18 for SFIS, 10 of which came in the second quarter. ... SFIS made four 3-pointers in the game and shot just 29.5 percent from the field. ... Robertson can clinch the 2-3A title with a win Friday night at St. Michael’s. Aside from SFIS, every other team has been eliminated from the title chase. The Lady Braves’ only hope is winning their final three games and Robertson losing all three because a tie in the final standings goes to the Cardinals.
