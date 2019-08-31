Top-ranked Portales manhandles hapless Horsemen

Joey Fernandez rubbed his chin and stared out at the 40-some players on the St. Michael’s football team, searching for the right words to say.
For several pensive moments, Fernandez was a football coach desperately looking for a stroke of genius that would drive his point home.
Finally, he settled on this:
“That was embarrassing,” Fernandez said.
Embarrassing wasn’t so much the 49-6 final that remained on the scoreboard at Christian Brothers Athletics Complex for 10 minutes after Portales, the No. 1 team in Class 4A according to the New Mexico Overtime Sports coaches poll, manhandled the Horsemen.
What was infuriated Fernandez and his coaching staff was how St. Michael’s allowed it to happen.
Certainly, the Rams (2-0) were more talented in many facets of the game, but a game plan that included a dash of daring and heaping spoonfuls of effort was woefully lacking in both. It was one thing to lose to a better team, but it was completely another when it was coupled with a lack of effort that grew more apparent with every play. In 18 years as a head coach and another decade as an assistant, Fernandez couldn’t recall seeing a performance quite like this.
“It’s kinda weird,” Fernandez said. “I’d seen, for the most part, a different team throughout the preseason and even the first week. I saw guys who wanted to be out here and play. I could tell pre-game [against Portales] that we weren’t ready to play and we showed in the effort we got. We just didn’t get an effort.
“We had kids quitting on the play, not doing what they’re supposed to and not going to the whistle. Those are things we strive to get better at and everything just went out the window.”
Portales had something to do with that, with its size on the defensive front four and talented, hard-nosed skill players who enjoyed bowling over the hapless Horsemen (0-2) as they did by them. No one embodied that better than senior running back Romeo Gbassagee. The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder touched the ball only 13 times, but he had 225 yards and four touchdowns.
His first scoring play was a 78-yard touchdown run in which he plowed through the left side of the line of scrimmage, broke through the tackle of St. Michael’s defensive end Kaleb Herndon and motored past the secondary untouched for a 7-0 lead with 6:24 left in the opening quarter. His second touchdown came 1:15 into the second quarter, as he blasted through a pair of would-be Horsemen tacklers and outran the rest of the defense on a 64-yard jaunt to make it 22-6.
Jaime Ramirez, the Portales head coach, said the team was disappointed with its performance in a 22-13 win over Albuquerque Hope Christian, in part because of the incredibly hot conditions in Albuquerque. Faced with a natural surface instead of a FieldTurf rug that can increase surface temperatures by several degrees, the Rams found it a welcome sight.
“The kids were upset, the coaches were upset,” Ramirez said. “They all kept saying, ‘Coach, I just couldn’t move.’ The heat got to them and they were so fatigued that they were like, ‘Coach, I’m sorry.’ They were real apologetic about it.”
Consider their Week 2 performance the Rams’ note to Ramirez and the coaches of who they really were. Portales rolled up 541 yards of offense, with quarterback Baylor Diaz throwing for 182 yards and a touchdown as well as running rushing for 78 yards and a touchdown. Perhaps his signature play underscored everything Fernandez talked about to his players — both during and after the contest.
After Gbassagee ran for 36 yards to the St. Michael’s 20-yard line, Fernandez called a timeout and ripped into his players for the lack of effort and implored them to do better. On the next play, Diaz broke through three tackles before the Horsemen stopped him at the 1.
“I could see it on the field,” Herndon said. “Half of us want to give up after a drive, and my other brothers want to power through and just keep playing to the next play or the next drive and keep going. But I can’t say that’s all of us.”
Despite that, St. Michael’s saw a glimmer of hope early in the game. On its opening drive, quarterback Lucas Coriz found Kennis Romero wide open for a 60-yard touchdown pass that was called back for a holding penalty. Two plays later, a flea flicker play had Romero 10 yards behind the defense but Coriz never saw the 5-foot-8 wideout. Instead, he lofted a deep pass to Joaquin Armijo, who also was open, but the pass went through his hands.
The Coriz-to-Romero connection finally broke through late in the first for a 70-yard touchdown pass with 1:24 left to cut the margin to 14-6. After stopping the Rams on the ensuing possession, the Horsemen tried again to go deep on the Portales defense, but Rams safety Jayden Killette hauled in the deep throw.
The turnover set up Gbassagee’s second touchdown and essentially settled the matter after that.
“We had opportunities to stop them,” Fernandez said. “Two of their long runs, we had them tackled and he breaks them. We had a touchdown that we tipped down but their guy catches it. We had another where we got guys all the way around [the receiver] and he catches it. It was just lack of effort. Guys not wanting to get the play done. For as bad as we played, we were still in it in the first half.”
With another tough matchup against a 4A school in Bloomfield looming at home next week, Fernandez wasted no time in setting the tone for practice. He informed his team Labor Day would be no holiday but a 9 a.m. practice.
Fernandez is determined not to let this performance repeat itself. He hopes the rest of the Horsemen feel the same way.