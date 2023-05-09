Santa Fe High School’s Karen Tian, reflected in the glass of a golf cart, tees off from the eighth hole Tuesday during the Class 5A State Golf Tournament at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Bernalillo. Tian carded a second-round 74 to finish alone in fifth place, seven shots off state champion Alex Armendariz.
Two years removed from a small-school state title while attending Santa Fe Prep, Karen Tian returned to the State Golf Tournament for the first time since 2021 to claim another top-five finish Tuesday.
This time, however, it was in Class 5A as a member of Santa Fe High’s girls team.
Tian carded a second-round 74 to finish alone in fifth place, seven shots off the pace of state champion Alex Armendariz. The Centennial senior overcame a four-stroke deficit at the start of the day to take the overall title with a two-day total of 2-over 144.
Piedra Vista’s Annie Yost, a sophomore, opened Monday’s play by birdying five of her first seven holes before closing with a second-round 76. Armendariz passed her for the lead on the back nine and held a three shot lead heading to the final hole when she posted a double bogey on 18 and held on by a single stroke.
All the while, Tian lingered in the background. Playing five groups ahead of the leaders, she admitted she would occasionally take a peek at the iWanamaker scoring app that updates a player’s progress every hole.
“It can get distracting, though,” she said. “I honestly try not to look at it that much but, yeah, I could see [Yost] was giving up a couple shots.”
Echoing her comments after Monday’s round in which she said she wasn’t entirely satisfied with every shot she took, Tian said the change of competitive scenery between the 3A tournament two years ago and the 5A field this week isn’t a huge jump.
“It’s basically a lot of the same players I’ll see at the Sun Country tournaments in the offseason,” she said. “We’ll play a lot of the same events, so most of them are players I’ve seen a lot of.”
Tian transferred from Prep to Santa Fe High following her freshman year with the Blue Griffins in 2021. Per New Mexico Activities Association rules, an athlete must sit out varsity competition for one calendar year when transferring from one school to another.
“I suppose we could have started a junior varsity team — a one-player JV, I guess — to give her a chance to play, but that wasn’t going to happen,” said Santa Fe High coach Jason Kampsky.
With Tian eligible to compete in the fall, it continued the steady rise of the Demonettes’ program. The team won a district title this spring and was one of just eight teams in the 5A field this week.
Santa Fe High finished last, but the fact that the team even got this far says a lot about the progress the program made this season.
La Cueva won the team title by five strokes over Centennial. No other team was within 40 shots of the top two; Santa Fe High was only 14 strokes off Volcano Vista’s pace in Tuesday’s second round, finishing 168 shots behind La Cueva’s cumulative team total.
For Tian, she closed her tournament with birdies on two of her final three holes. She had four of them Tuesday and six over the 36-hole tournament.
Santa Fe’s Lauren Martinez-Sandoval was 30th at 51 over 195. Teammate Aubrey Martinez-Sandoval was 44th (236, plus-92), McKenzie Sanchez 45th (237, plus-93) and Dulcie Quinn 47th (282, plus-138).
NOTES
La Cueva has won five state titles since 2011, although this year’s win means that the last four championships in 5A have gone to different schools (La Cueva, Centennial, Piedra Vista and Cleveland). ... La Cueva also won the boys’ team championship, 19 strokes in front of runner-up Volcano Vista.