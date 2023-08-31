Forget Zozobra. Few things bring the city together more than the Horsemen-Demons football rivalry at Ivan Head Stadium.

As the 91st edition of the game commences Friday, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best games over the past 25 years. Why the last 25 years of a rivalry that goes back nearly 100 years? Well, it belonged to Santa Fe High for most of that period.

While St. Michael’s has dominated that series over the past quarter-century, Santa Fe High had a couple of moments to celebrate.

