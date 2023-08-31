The only time the Santa Fe High-St. Michael’s game was played at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex was in 2008, as a disagreement over rent led St. Michael’s to host the game on its turf. The Demons overcame three turnovers to pull out a 27-10 win.
St. Michael’s Lucas Coriz, then a sophomore, had his coming-out party as the unquestioned signal-caller for the Horsemen in 2019. He threw for two touchdowns and caught a third in a memorable back-and-forth game. His final throw was an 18-yard touchdown to Rico Gurule, who caught the tipped pass on his back, to secure a 32-28 win.
The rivalry turned on its head with this game, a 50-7 Horsemen romp in 2003. St. Michael's quarterback Thomas Romero led touchdown drives on three of the team's first four possessions and had 230 passing yards by halftime. The Horsemen led 37-7 at the half, which portended to the future of this rivalry. St. Michael's has lost just three of the last 19 matchups.
The only time the Santa Fe High-St. Michael’s game was played at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex was in 2008, as a disagreement over rent led St. Michael’s to host the game on its turf. The Demons overcame three turnovers to pull out a 27-10 win.
New Mexican file photo
St. Michael’s Lucas Coriz, then a sophomore, had his coming-out party as the unquestioned signal-caller for the Horsemen in 2019. He threw for two touchdowns and caught a third in a memorable back-and-forth game. His final throw was an 18-yard touchdown to Rico Gurule, who caught the tipped pass on his back, to secure a 32-28 win.
Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo
The rivalry turned on its head with this game, a 50-7 Horsemen romp in 2003. St. Michael's quarterback Thomas Romero led touchdown drives on three of the team's first four possessions and had 230 passing yards by halftime. The Horsemen led 37-7 at the half, which portended to the future of this rivalry. St. Michael's has lost just three of the last 19 matchups.
Forget Zozobra. Few things bring the city together more than the Horsemen-Demons football rivalry at Ivan Head Stadium.
As the 91st edition of the game commences Friday, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and look at some of the best games over the past 25 years. Why the last 25 years of a rivalry that goes back nearly 100 years? Well, it belonged to Santa Fe High for most of that period.
While St. Michael’s has dominated that series over the past quarter-century, Santa Fe High had a couple of moments to celebrate.
1. 2019: St. Michael’s 32, Santa Fe High 28 — It was Lucas Coriz’s coming-out party as the Horsemen quarterback. The sophomore threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, and had 65 rushing yards with a TD. Coriz even had a 62-yard touchdown catch.
But his pass to Rico Gurule that was tipped by a Demons defender and caught by Gurule, who was on his back, was the memorable moment of this game.
It also pushed the Horsemen winning streak over the Demons to 11 games.
2. 2021: Santa Fe High 19, St. Michael’s 7: How significant was the Demons’ first win over the Horsemen in 13 years? Well, the last time Santa Fe High won on its home field (the 2008 Demons win was at
St. Michael’s), most of the upperclassmen were either in diapers or buns in the oven.
The game turned on an injury when Coriz tore his right ACL on the game’s opening drive. The Santa Fe High defense allowed just 150 yards of total offense and cobbled together enough offense to keep St. Michael’s at bay.
But the 11-game losing streak was over for the Demons.
3. 2003: St. Michael’s 50, Santa Fe High 7: The rivalry belonged to the Demons until this day, when the Horsemen ripped it away from their big-school foe.
Quarterback Thomas Romero had 230 yards passing by the half and St. Michael’s scored two touchdowns late in the half for an insurmountable 37-7 lead.
The Horsemen were on to bigger and better things that season — they finished 13-1 and won their first state title in 30 years.
Santa Fe High held a 47-21-3 lead in the series since 1924. It’s now 50-37-3 heading into Friday’s game.
4. 2004: Santa Fe High 21, St. Michael’s 14: It is a quote former Demons quarterback Eddie Webb can’t help but recite any time he talks about this game.
“I wish I could say it was better than sex.”
After the way the Horsemen manhandled his team the year before, he has a good argument. The Demons had bruised egos, and the defensive slugfest went their way. When James Gallegos scored from 1-yard out with 28 seconds left, Santa Fe High had its measure of revenge.
The enmity between the teams was evident that night — they combined for 274 penalty yards and two players were ejected.
It was yet another game marred by a Horseman injury — Adam Miller, who became a punter for the University of New Mexico, tore his ACL on a 5-yard touchdown run that tied the score at 14-all with 5 minutes left.
5. 2008: Santa Fe High 27, St. Michael’s 10: Sorry, Horsemen fans. While it looks like this list has a decided Demons’ slant, let’s be honest. Most of the games have been St. Michael’s blowouts over the past two decades.
This one is memorable not just because the Demons won for just the second time over an 18-year period — it is also the only game played at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
A dispute over rent forced the hands of St. Michael’s officials, who were the home team for this game, led to this decision.
Demons fans walked away happy, although the Horsemen faithful could say they missed plenty of opportunities. A Manuel Trujillo interception return for a touchdown was nullified by a facemask penalty. A St. Michael’s fumble recovery on a kickoff in the third quarter was offset when the Demons’ Estevan Mares picked off a Michael Wiegel pass.
Santa Fe High sealed the win with a 53-yard interception return for a score by Johnny Bowles, and a 13-year winless drought followed for the Demons.
Or an 11-game winning streak by St. Michael’s, for those who love to wear the blue and white.
Regardless of where your allegiances lie, let’s hope Friday’s game can find its place on this list.